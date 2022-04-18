Morecambe v Portsmouth LIVE - Updates, opinion, stats, and more from the Mazuma Stadium

The Blues recorded impressive successes over Rotherham and Lincoln across the past seven days, which has cemented their place in the top-10.

However, the collective six points are too little, too late for their faint play-off hopes, as they sit 10 points behind the top-six with 12 left to play for.

Standing in their way of three points today are a Shrimps side looking to bolster their survival bid, after recording an impressive victory over Charlton last Friday.

Follow all the action with us LIVE for updates and opinion, as it happens.