Morecambe v Portsmouth LIVE - Updates, opinion, stats, and more from the Mazuma Stadium
Pompey are looking to record their third consecutive league victory when they travel to Morecambe.
The Blues recorded impressive successes over Rotherham and Lincoln across the past seven days, which has cemented their place in the top-10.
However, the collective six points are too little, too late for their faint play-off hopes, as they sit 10 points behind the top-six with 12 left to play for.
Standing in their way of three points today are a Shrimps side looking to bolster their survival bid, after recording an impressive victory over Charlton last Friday.
Follow all the action with us LIVE for updates and opinion, as it happens.
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 15:21
- Blues aiming to record three consecutive victories
- George Hirst and Marcus Harness battling for Blues golden boot edge
- Shrimps looking to bolster survival bid
How did that stay out?! Arthur Gnahoua takes aim on the counter attack from range before the ball smacks the post and trickles over the goal line.
Pompey play their latest corener short and then tee-up Williams on the edge of the box who stings the palms of Carson with a speculative, but well-taken, effort. The franetic start to game has somewhat cooled.
The hosts come inches from taking the lead. Stockton battles well on the halfway line to send the ball down the wing to Connolly who cuts onto hisright foot and whips an effort just past the post. Pompey get away with one there
Succession of Pompey corners. Jacobs whips two greatball into the box - the first is cleared for another and the second forces Raggett to clash with Bennett which forces a foul .Much better from the visitors, though.
Adam Phillips collects the ball on the left and whips a dangerous cross into the box which forces Bazunu to go down low and smother the ball. Light work for the Pompey ‘keeper.
Stoppage in play as Connolly goes down after controlling a powerful Bazunu clearance. Play to resume after he doesn’t require treatment.
Pompey immediately go on the offensive and the ball breaks to Raggett of all people in the box whose shots cleared before Tunnicliffe lashes over the rebound from the edge of the box.
First attack is carved out by the hosts as Connolly finds space down the right and crosses when he reaches the by-line, before Robertson acrobatically clears