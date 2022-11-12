Morecambe v Portsmouth: what's been said, team news, predicted XIs, referee, form guides and key stats

Here’s all the stats and big-match details ahead of the game (3pm).

What’s been said

Derek Adams

‘Our one problem so far is we haven’t been able to get the wins.

‘There are a number of teams who have lost more games than us and teams who have drawn a lot less games than us this season, but we just haven’t won enough games.

‘It’s the wins that are vital but those wins are really difficult.

“We are really disappointed that we didn’t get the wins over the likes of Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley recently because they would have made all the difference.

Pompey are yet to win at Morecambe in six previous attempts

‘We have lost 14 points from winning positions this year, that is more than any other club in League One and that is something we need to look at.’

Danny Cowley

‘Morecambe have a lot of good players - probably a lot of under-rated players.

‘You just have to look at some of their results to see how competitive they are at this level.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium. Picture from Google Street View.

‘I think they are very well organised tactically, I think they have a counter-threat with their pace and size at the top end of the pitch, they also have Cole Stockton who carries a real goal threat and, yeah, they are a difficult opponent for sure.

‘We will have to be at our absolute best to get the outcome that we want.’

Morecambe team news

The Shrimps will likely be without Donald Love, Max Melbourne, Shane McLoughlin and Jake Taylor for the game against Pompey, although all four are not far away from returning for the Shrimps following injury.

Cole Stockton.

Ash Hunter and Courtney Duffus are still out long-term absentees for Derek Adams’ side.

Predicted XI: Connor Ripley, Liam Gibson, Ryan Delaney, Jensen Weir, Jacob Bedeau, Caleb Watts, Liam Shaw, Ryan Cooney, Anthony O’Connor, Kieran Phillips, Adam Major.

Pompey team news

Pompey hope to have Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Joe Morrell all available for the trip to Morecambe.

Lowery made his long-awaited comeback from a troublesome hamstring injury in last week’s FA Cup win at Hereford.

Now he could be joined in the first team by both Pack (hamstring) and Morrell (sickness bug), with the trio not available as a collective for Danny Cowley since mid-September.

That gives the boss a welcome selection headache following Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jayden Reid’s impressive performances in their absence.

They’re also available after suffering tight hamstrings in the win at Edgar Street.

However, Ronan Curtis is a doubt following the ankle injury he picked up at against the Bulls.

Michael Jacobs remains out with a hamstring injury.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Zak Swanson, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Owen Dale, Tom Lowery, Marlon Pack, Josh Koroma, Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Morecambe: 4/1

1-0 12/1, 2-0 25/1, 2-1 16/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1.

Pompey: 3/4

1-0 6/1, 2-0 7/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 12/1, 3-1 12/1, 3-2 25/1.

Draw: 13/5

0-0 9/1, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1, 4-4 250/1.

Match officials

Referee: Adam Herczeg.

Assistant referees: Abbas Khan and Oliver Bickle.

Fourth official : Anthony Moore.

Key Stats (all competitions)

Morecambe

Record this season: P24 W3 D10 L11

League position: 22nd

Top goalscorer: Jensen Weir (5)

Most Assists: Liam Shaw and Donald Love (both 2).

Discipline: 44 yellow cards, 2 red cards.

Pompey

Record this season: P21 W10 D8 L3

League position: 5th

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (10)

Most Assists: Owen Dale (4)

Discipline: 26 yellows cards, 1 red card

Form guide

Morecambe

L 2-0 MK Dons (A) – Carabao Cup

L 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday (A) – FA Cup

D 1-1 Derby (H) – League One

D 1-1 Wycombe (A) – League One

L 1-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One

Pompey

W 3-1 Hereford (A) – FA Cup

D 1-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) – Papa John’s Trophy

D 1-1 Shrewsbury (H) – League One

D 1-1 Oxford United (H) – League One

W 1-0 Forest Green Rovers (A) – League One

Selected other fixtures (3pm kick-offs unless stated)

