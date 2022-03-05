Joe Morrell has been dropped from Pompey's side against Accrington this afternoon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Denver Hume and Joe Morrell have been dropped from the side which beat Oxford United in the week during an impressive Blues display.

Instead Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe are handed recalls against John Coleman’s 12th-place team.

Cowley has selected four centre-halves for the encounter, with Robertson, Connor Ogivile, Sean Raggett and Hayden Carter in his starting XI.

That throws up the possibility of Ogilvie operating as left wing-back, with Mahlon Romeo on the other flank.

Elsewhere, Aiden O’Brien and George Hirst keep their places in attack, preferred to Coventry loanee Walker, who remains on the bench.

Morrell and Hume drop to a bench which also contains Liam Vincent, Jay Mingi and Harry Jewitt-White.

Ronan Curtis is once again unavailable as he serves the second of his two-match ban.

Meanwhile, Denmead’s Matt Butcher starts for Accrington, with ex-Priory School pupil Tommy Leigh among their substitutes.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Romeo, Ogilvie, Thompson, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Hirst, O’Brien.

Subs: Webber, Hume, Walker, Morrell, Vincent, Mingi, Jewitt-White.

