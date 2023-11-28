The end of 2023 is fast approaching and the fight at the top of League One is extremely close. Portsmouth are currently second in the table, just two points behind leaders Bolton after tallying 10 wins, six draws and just one loss so far.

Pompey will be eager to secure promotion at the end of the season and they look in seriously good stead to get the job done and climb up to the Championship. However, there's still plenty of time left for twists and turns to unfold, and we've already seen plenty of action already.

A total of 51 penalties have already been given in this League One campaign, and while many sides have benefited from the decision, others squandered their chance for an easy goal. Let's take a look at how many spot-kicks each club has received so far, including Portsmouth and their closest rivals.

1 . Peterborough United — 1 penalty received 0 scored, 1 missed Photo Sales

3 . Exeter City — 1 penalty received 0 scored, 1 missed Photo Sales