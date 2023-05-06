Most League One penalties conceded this season and how Portsmouth compare to Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby - gallery
Portsmouth finish their League One campaign against Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park on Sunday afternoon.
Pompey can finish no higher than 8th in the table and no lower than 9th, with Sunday’s opponents one point behind them in the standings.
With the season coming to a close, the automatic promotion spots have been sewn up by Plymouth and Ipswich while Peterborough could move ahead of Derby County into the top six.
The relegation places are still undecided with Forest Green Rovers the only side confirmed as dropping into League Two. Accrington Stanley are all but down given their inferior goal difference with Cambridge United, MK DOns and Morecambe set to battle it out for safety.
With the season ending on Sunday, we looked at how many penalties Portsmouth have conceded this season compared to rivals. Take a look...