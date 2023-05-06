News you can trust since 1877
Most League One penalties conceded this season and how Portsmouth compare to Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby - gallery

Portsmouth finish their League One season against Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 5th May 2023, 21:11 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:30 BST

Portsmouth finish their League One campaign against Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park on Sunday afternoon.

Pompey can finish no higher than 8th in the table and no lower than 9th, with Sunday’s opponents one point behind them in the standings.

With the season coming to a close, the automatic promotion spots have been sewn up by Plymouth and Ipswich while Peterborough could move ahead of Derby County into the top six.

The relegation places are still undecided with Forest Green Rovers the only side confirmed as dropping into League Two. Accrington Stanley are all but down given their inferior goal difference with Cambridge United, MK DOns and Morecambe set to battle it out for safety.

With the season ending on Sunday, we looked at how many penalties Portsmouth have conceded this season compared to rivals. Take a look...

Penalties conceded - 10

1. Derby County

Penalties conceded - 10

Penalties conceded - 9

2. Port Vale

Penalties conceded - 9

Penalties conceded - 9

3. MK Dons

Penalties conceded - 9

Penalties conceded - 9

4. Burton Albion

Penalties conceded - 9

