Portsmouth finish their League One season against Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday

Pompey can finish no higher than 8th in the table and no lower than 9th, with Sunday’s opponents one point behind them in the standings.

With the season coming to a close, the automatic promotion spots have been sewn up by Plymouth and Ipswich while Peterborough could move ahead of Derby County into the top six.

The relegation places are still undecided with Forest Green Rovers the only side confirmed as dropping into League Two. Accrington Stanley are all but down given their inferior goal difference with Cambridge United, MK DOns and Morecambe set to battle it out for safety.

With the season ending on Sunday, we looked at how many penalties Portsmouth have conceded this season compared to rivals. Take a look...

1 . Derby County Penalties conceded - 10 Photo Sales

2 . Port Vale Penalties conceded - 9 Photo Sales

3 . MK Dons Penalties conceded - 9 Photo Sales

4 . Burton Albion Penalties conceded - 9 Photo Sales