Not only was Denver Hume making the decision to leave his childhood team after a fraught period and a contract dispute, but he was doing it to join an outfit 300 miles away at the other end of the country.

Seven months later and Sunderland are celebrating their return to the Championship, while Pompey face a sixth consecutive season attempting to make it to the League One summit.

For Hume, though, there are no regrets.

Even after a back injury curtailed a promising start to life at Fratton Park, the Ashington-born lad feels his £200,000 move has gone well.

And moving from a club of the Black Cats’ stature has prepared him well for what was to come next.

‘I’d say coming to Portsmouth has been everything that I thought it would be,’ Hume said, as he reflected on a whirlwind period,

‘The perception from the outside is Portsmouth's a big club with the stadium and fanbase.

‘Growing up, Portsmouth was a big club to me and obviously were in the Premier League for a long period of time.

‘Obviously I was at a big club before, so I wouldn’t say that fazed me. It was something I was used to - that kind of pressure.

‘Apart from the injury it’s been quite a good transition for me.

‘Moving down south is a big change, especially when you are used to one club.

‘It’s a change I needed, though, and I think so far it’s been good for - not just on the pitch but off it.

‘I knew this was going to be a good test on and off the pitch.

‘I’m in Gunwharf and it’s a good spot for me. I’m comfortable in terms of my surroundings.

‘I’m learning all the time and it’s been good.

‘Now I’m looking forward to this season and building on what’s happened so far.

‘It will be a good to get a full season under my belt.’

Hume’s summer has been about rehabilitating from the back issue, which then created a calf problem via a nerve issue.

The sight of gradual progress being stepped up into greater ballwork under the watchful eye of the Pompey medical team and particularly physio Jack Hughes, has been heartening.

Without putting a specific date on a return, the aim is to be back in contention in and around the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Although reticent to put a target on being back at full throttle, the ambitions personally and for Pompey are crystal clear in Hume’s eyes.

And if they are seen to fruition, both player, club and an expectant support base will be more than satisfied come next May.

Hume added: ‘I played quite a few games when I came at the end of January and I want to get back to that.

‘It was disappointing to miss out on the play-offs last season, but this time we need to push on and get promoted.

‘It’s a big season for myself and a big season for the team as well.

‘We’ve been stuck in League One for a few seasons now.

‘We have to make that jump, and to do that it’s going to need to be a good push and a good effort from everyone.