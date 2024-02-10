News you can trust since 1877
'Mr Consistent at it again', 'Class act as ever', 'Sublime pass': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings for 1-0 win at Carlisle

Paddy Lane’s 10th goal of the season ensured Pompey extended their League One lead to six points.
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:33 GMT

The winger swooped in the 62nd minute, producing a classy first-time finish from substitute Abu Kamara’s sublime pass to secure a 1-0 win at Carlisle.

With results going favourably elsewhere, the Blues have strengthened their place at the top of the table – and here are our player ratings...

Another very quiet day, with barely anything to do throughout. Maintained his concentration, though, and continues to ping those balls from the back.

Another very quiet day, with barely anything to do throughout. Maintained his concentration, though, and continues to ping those balls from the back.

Uncharacteristically sloppy at times in the first-half, but after the break launched an attack down to the right and looked more like his normal self.

Uncharacteristically sloppy at times in the first-half, but after the break launched an attack down to the right and looked more like his normal self.

Had a 79th minute header from Pack’s free-kick which struck the post. Restored to left-sided centre-half and was a class act as ever. Some calm and effective on the ball, dominant in the air and defensive superb.

Had a 79th minute header from Pack's free-kick which struck the post. Restored to left-sided centre-half and was a class act as ever. Some calm and effective on the ball, dominant in the air and defensive superb.

Back in the side and back to winning absolutely everything in the air, dominating strikers and never giving an inch. We know his strengths, we know his weaknesses - and his strengths far outweigh them.

Back in the side and back to winning absolutely everything in the air, dominating strikers and never giving an inch. We know his strengths, we know his weaknesses - and his strengths far outweigh them.

