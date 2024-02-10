The winger swooped in the 62nd minute, producing a classy first-time finish from substitute Abu Kamara’s sublime pass to secure a 1-0 win at Carlisle.
With results going favourably elsewhere, the Blues have strengthened their place at the top of the table – and here are our player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 7
Another very quiet day, with barely anything to do throughout. Maintained his concentration, though, and continues to ping those balls from the back. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Uncharacteristically sloppy at times in the first-half, but after the break launched an attack down to the right and looked more like his normal self. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 8
Had a 79th minute header from Pack’s free-kick which struck the post. Restored to left-sided centre-half and was a class act as ever. Some calm and effective on the ball, dominant in the air and defensive superb. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Sean Raggett - 7
Back in the side and back to winning absolutely everything in the air, dominating strikers and never giving an inch. We know his strengths, we know his weaknesses - and his strengths far outweigh them. Photo: Jason Brown