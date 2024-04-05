Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United were criticised by their own manager, Darren Ferguson, for allowing 4,000-plus Pompey fans inside the Weston Homes Stadium for their head-to-head with Pompey last month.

But such flak won’t be coming Lincoln City’s way for the Blues’ trip to the LNER Stadium on the final day of the season. That’s after they announced they’ll be limiting the number of away supporters allowed in on Saturday, April 27, in order to meet demand of their own fan base.

The game could have a huge amount riding on it, with Pompey still looking to book their return to the Championship and seal the League One title. Meanwhile, sixth-placed Lincoln - who are currently on an eye-catching 15-match unbeaten run that includes 10 victories - might need the game to secure their spot in the end-of-season play-offs.

Clearly, both clubs would love to avoid relying on a result on the last day to secure their ambitions. However, putting their own needs first, the Imps have decided to ensure as many Lincoln fans as possible get the chance to see their side compete for a much-wanted top-six finish.

Confirming their decision via X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, the Imps said: ‘Your fantastic support means we are now able to open up part of the Stacey West Stand to home supporters for the final game of the season against Portsmouth! We are limiting the allocation for travelling fans to meet the demand shown by our own.’

Sincil Bank has a capacity of 10,669, with Lincoln enjoying an average home attendance of 8,292 this season. Their last home game against Leyton Orient on Good Friday attracted a crowd of 9,922. Their goalless draw against Derby - who boast the highest average away crowd in the division - on January 20 saw 9,735 spectators attend.

An allocation of 1,889 tickets was handed to the Rams for that game, with away fans housed in the Stacey West Stand. Last season, 1,000 Pompey fans were allowed entry for their goalless draw with Lincoln in February 2023. Prior to that, an allocation of 1,700 was award to the Blues for their trip to the LNER Stadium in November 2021.

The Blues have yet to confirm the exact number of tickets they’ll receive for this year’s trip. At the time of writing, Lincoln have a limited numbers of tickets available to purchase for home fans in all four stands at Sincil Bank.