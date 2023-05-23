The former Pompey midfielder – affectionately known as ‘Kammy’ – has revealed he has had to pull out of an upcoming TV gig amid his well-known speech issues.

The 65-year-old was due to host the UK’s Strongest Man event on ITV this weekend but has ‘reluctantly pulled out’ due to his battle with apraxia of speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara was diagnosed with the condition in March 2022, which has since left him experiencing difficulties when talking.

The ex-Fratton favourite has stoically carried on with certain media duties - regularly presenting Ninja Warrior on ITV and working alongside Ben Shephard to produce their brilliant Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast.

However, Kammy took the difficult decision to step down from his popular role on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday at the end of the 2021-22 season after 24 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest TV venture was set to see him host the three-day Strongest Man contest at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham between May 27-29.

Despite his worrying update, Kammy insisted the show will be ‘spectacular’ even in his absence.

Chris Kamara.

He posted on Twitter: ‘Due to my ongoing speech problems, I have reluctantly pulled out of presenting this year’s UK’s Strongest Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The show will be in Nottingham this weekend. If you fancy? Please go along - it’s spectacular.’

This saw fans send their support for the much-loved presenter, with one person replying: ‘Sorry you have been forced to pull out of this Kammy. I know you will keep battling the problem and hopefully will be ready to present future shows.’

Meanwhile another said: ‘Just remember you are not letting anyone down and everyone understands and will be sending you love and best wishes… take it easy and thanks for being you… you are the definition of a legend.’