Multi-talented Portsmouth kitman in frame for Havant & Waterlooville head coach job
Pompey kitman Shaun North is in the frame to be the Hawks’ new head coach.
The Uefa Pro Licence holder boasts an impressive coaching pedigree and has been identified as a leading candidate to resurrect their fortunes after a wretched season.
The Westleigh Park club have employed three bosses this season - Jamie Collins, Steve King and Cliff de Gordon - yet none were able to keep them in National League South.
Their fate, which had long been inevitable, was sealed last week, with the Hawks currently languishing in 23rd position with one match remaining.
It is understood director of football Tony Mount has high regard for North, with the ex-Bristol Rovers assistant firmly in the running.
Although nothing has been finalised, whoever the Hawks choose will be a swift appointment as they plot a way back to the National League.
North has served as Pompey’s kitman since September 2021, combining those duties with helping coach the League One title-winners over the last 15 months under John Mousinho.
Highly regarded by the Blues’ players, the likes of Abu Kamara has publicly praised the 62-year-old’s impact on his game since arriving on loan from Norwich.
North also spends three nights a week coaching the under-14s alongside Steve Stone, in addition to overseeing the youngsters' Sunday matches.
He previously spent 20 years as an Academy coach at Fratton Park, while also served Oxford United, Torquay, Bristol Rovers, Wimbledon, Cheltenham, Eastbourne and Eastleigh.
He has racked up more than 500 games as an assistant manager or first-team coach across the Football League and National League.
North is also hugely respected in the game, coaching the likes of Gary O’Neil, Matt Ritchie, Joel Ward and Marlon Pack as youngsters.
In a recent interview with The News, he made no secret of his desire to take up his first managerial role after spending a career as an influential coach.
Pompey, who won the League One title on Tuesday, have two matches remaining before their season ends on April 27.
As for the Hawks, their forgettable campaign finishes on Saturday, with a trip to Torquay, ironically among North’s former clubs.
