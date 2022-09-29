And he admits even his two young children are performing renditions around the Cowley family home of the newest Blues song.

An original chant created by fans this season acknowledges Raggett at the back, Pigott in attack and, of course, ‘Super Danny Cowley’.

The significance of a supporter base singing a manager’s name in positive terms cannot be underestimated – and was rarely heard under predecessor Kenny Jackett.

Cowley is convinced he has created a connection with Pompey’s support – and he’s hoping the feeling is mutual.

He told The News: ‘As a manager, you are definitely aware of the atmosphere. Thank you to the fans for the song – and now my children walk around the house singing it!

‘It’s not for me to say whether supporters feel the same way, but I definitely feel connected with them.

‘We are privileged to work for such a wonderful football club and I wake up every morning knowing we are doing a job which means so much for so many people.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley applauds the Fratton faithful following the Blues' recent win against Peterborough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I just try to be me. As a human being, I always think “What do you want to represent” and “How do you want people to perceive you?”.

‘So I always tell myself to be kind, try to be generous, whether that is generous with your time or money, I don’t know.

‘Relationships are two-way, so if they’re going to give you this wonderful support and travel up and down the country, you have to give something back.

‘The other week we had supporters from Norway over, so the least we can do is open up our training ground, let them come and watch training, and have a cup of coffee with them.

‘Or the people who travelled to Burton, who stayed behind and waited with the coach before we left afterwards.

‘Why not speak to them, say hello and spend some time with them, maybe sign a programme? That’s not too much.

‘We’re working towards trying to give them Premier League football, so while we can’t give them that level on the pitch, we can definitely give them something different off it.

‘The difference between the Premier League and League One, League Two and the National League is that supporters can have more connection, more human interaction.’

Third-placed Pompey head to Ipswich on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash expected to be watched by around 28,000 fans at Portman Road.

The Blues are the only undefeated side in League One and remaining so after 90 minutes would represent a significant result, even this early in the campaign.

Cowley added: ‘I know the way the team performs can have a big influence on their lives and that’s really important to us, we live with that responsibility and try to embrace it.

‘I look at the journey of the Pompey supporters and it has been pretty turbulent. We just want to try to give them something that they can connect with and be proud of.

‘We knew it was going to be pretty tough and sometimes you have to batten down the hatches to get to where you want to go, but we are making progress.’

