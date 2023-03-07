But, the Fratton fathful have been lauding the return to Tom Lowery, who makes his first league start since September.

Scarlett continues to operate at left-wing following the news of Ronan Curtis' ACL injury – which he picked up against Bolton last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This saw John Mousinho hand the 18-year-old a starting place against Cambridge on Saturday.

And it’s his display at the weekend which has raised eyebrows over his inclusion this evening from the Fratton faithful on social media.

While they question Scarlett’s place in the side, Blues supporters have also shown their excitement at the return of Lowery – who replaces Michael Jacobs in the only change at Oakwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@Outlaw_Tweets: Tommy Lowery, he's the man for me.

Dane Scarlett.

@13umbro: LOWERY!! Pressure on Scarlett tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Dann_PFC: Why is Dane starting over Lane? Dane isn’t working wide, we brought in a natural winger for this reason, no?

@blakepfc: Scarlett is my only problem but class other than that.

@JackDav04863924: Am I the only one who thinks Dane Scarlett should go back to Spurs and let Paddy Lane do the job. Also our centre midfielder has a height of 6ft between them but I’m all for it.

@TylerBr83599640: Oh. I hope this isn't too early for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Perry_PFC: Scarlett on the left again.

@Matt25Smithers: Why not play an actual winger.

@PhilPTID1977: Surely we should be starting Lane over Scarlett.