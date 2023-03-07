'My only problem.why not play an actual winger' - Portsmouth fans question inclusion of Spurs youngster
Pompey fans have been left questioning Dane Scarlett’s inclusion against Barnsley this evening.
But, the Fratton fathful have been lauding the return to Tom Lowery, who makes his first league start since September.
Scarlett continues to operate at left-wing following the news of Ronan Curtis' ACL injury – which he picked up against Bolton last week.
This saw John Mousinho hand the 18-year-old a starting place against Cambridge on Saturday.
And it’s his display at the weekend which has raised eyebrows over his inclusion this evening from the Fratton faithful on social media.
While they question Scarlett’s place in the side, Blues supporters have also shown their excitement at the return of Lowery – who replaces Michael Jacobs in the only change at Oakwell.
Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.
@Outlaw_Tweets: Tommy Lowery, he's the man for me.
@13umbro: LOWERY!! Pressure on Scarlett tonight.
@Dann_PFC: Why is Dane starting over Lane? Dane isn’t working wide, we brought in a natural winger for this reason, no?
@blakepfc: Scarlett is my only problem but class other than that.
@JackDav04863924: Am I the only one who thinks Dane Scarlett should go back to Spurs and let Paddy Lane do the job. Also our centre midfielder has a height of 6ft between them but I’m all for it.
@TylerBr83599640: Oh. I hope this isn't too early for him.
@Perry_PFC: Scarlett on the left again.
@Matt25Smithers: Why not play an actual winger.
@PhilPTID1977: Surely we should be starting Lane over Scarlett.
@MattPFC: TOMMYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY