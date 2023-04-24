News you can trust since 1877
Mysteries, injuries and conspiracies: the Pompey players we never saw enough of - with Celtic, West Ham and Newcastle United favourites

They are the Pompey players we clamoured for.

By Jordan Cross
Published 24th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 18:21 BST

Rumours circulated over the lack of playing time for some (usually with good reason!) while others simply found their Fratton stays hindered by injuries.

So we’ve delved into the Blues’ past to remember those we wanted to see in action – but never quite got the opportunity to watch in all their glory.

Undefined: twitter
From left: Theofanis Gekas, Conor Wilkinson, Mark Burchill and Mike Williamson.

1. Pompey players we new saw enough of

From left: Theofanis Gekas, Conor Wilkinson, Mark Burchill and Mike Williamson.

Gut-wrenching that the striker did his knee when his partnership with Peter Crouch looked so promising. Harry Redknapp was in place when we came back, who got slightly agitated at the repeated questioning over his lack of minutes. One off target rumour was it was Burchill who smashed a ball which hit Redknapp in a TV interview.

2. Mark Burchill

Mark Burchill

Top scorer in the Bundesliga but didn't get a look in under Tony Adams and Paul Hart and then returned to Germany - where he continued to smash in goals.

3. Theofanis Gekas

Theofanis Gekas

Was reputedly the most skilful of the Aussies to arrive under Terry Venables, but started just a single league game. Pic: Allsport Australia/ALLSPORT

4. Robbie Enes

Robbie Enes

Related topics:PompeyBluesCelticWest HamNewcastle United