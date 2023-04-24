They are the Pompey players we clamoured for.
Rumours circulated over the lack of playing time for some (usually with good reason!) while others simply found their Fratton stays hindered by injuries.
So we’ve delved into the Blues’ past to remember those we wanted to see in action – but never quite got the opportunity to watch in all their glory.
1. Pompey players we new saw enough of
From left: Theofanis Gekas, Conor Wilkinson, Mark Burchill and Mike Williamson. Photo: The News
2. Mark Burchill
Gut-wrenching that the striker did his knee when his partnership with Peter Crouch looked so promising. Harry Redknapp was in place when we came back, who got slightly agitated at the repeated questioning over his lack of minutes. One off target rumour was it was Burchill who smashed a ball which hit Redknapp in a TV interview. Photo: Mike Finn-Kelcey
3. Theofanis Gekas
Top scorer in the Bundesliga but didn't get a look in under Tony Adams and Paul Hart and then returned to Germany - where he continued to smash in goals. Photo: Steve Reid
4. Robbie Enes
Was reputedly the most skilful of the Aussies to arrive under Terry Venables, but started just a single league game. Pic: Allsport Australia/ALLSPORT Photo: Getty Images