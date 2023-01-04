Ferguson was one of the names in the frame to succeed Danny Cowley as head coach at Fratton Park, after his sacking on Monday.

The Scot was priced at 16/1 with the bookies, making the former Preston North End and Doncaster boss seventh in the list, as of this morning, with the oddsmakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he has this afternoon returned to London Road once again on a deal until the end of the season.

McCann’s tenure came to a close after one win in eight in all competitions, leaving the side who were relegated from the Championship last season eighth in League One.

A club statement read: ‘We are delighted that Darren has agreed to take over until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When you look for a manager in January, it is a very difficult time, an impossible time to get someone in, so if you were to write down what you would want in a manager, someone who identifies with how you work was a football club, someone who has had multiple promotions on their CV, someone with a style of football that gets people off their seats, where would you find a manager like that?

‘It just so happens we have one that lives nearby and has agreed to come and help us until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Ferguson has returned to Peterborough after Grant McCann's sacking

‘We are not talking a long-term appointment, it has been agreed between ourselves and Darren that the best way is for him to come in and work with the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He only left a year ago, none of the owners wanted him to leave, for us the Championship was a challenge for a club our size, he made the decision to leave, (owner) Darragh (MacAnthony) felt it was the wrong decision at the time, but we feel that after a year out, he is full of enthusiasm, he is going to come in and his motivation and aim is to get another promotion under the belt.