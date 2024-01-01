Nathan Thompson heads straight for the Fratton Park changing room after being dismissed by referee Charles Breakspear for his high-foot challenge on Christian Saydee

This is the moment former Pompey favourite Nathan Thompson saw red on his return to Fratton Park.

The Stevenage defender was automatically dismissed by match official Charles Breakspear in the sixth minute of injury time as Boro attempted to cancel out the Blues' slender 2-1 advantage over Steve Evans' side.

However, the defender looked more likely to cancel out Pompey substitute Chrisitian Saydee after a reckless high boot caught the striker right on the face. The pathetic challenge prompted angry protests from both the Blues players and management. It also forced Saydee off the field of play, with blood dripping from his face from what looked like a nasty cut betwen his left eye and nose.

Thompson, who has now been sent off 13 times in his career, knew straight away he was off as he headed straight for the Fratton Park dressing room. The 33-year-old was already walking on thin ice after his challenge on Pompey keeper Will Norris earlier in the second half. So he know what was coming as the Fratton faithful berated him for what was an ugly challenge.

The red card was Thompson's second of the season - but it wasn't the only one received by the visitors, with Evans' assistant, Paul Raynor, also dismissed as tempers flared near the end of the game.

League leaders Pompey, of course, had the last laugh as they returned to winning ways, with first-half goals from Paddy Lane and Colby Bishop coming either side of Louis Thompson's 26th-minute header on his PO4 return.

