'Never in doubt. Absolutely huge. This feels special' - the Portsmouth reaction to 3-2 win at Reading

Colby Bishop scored his ninth goal of the season in Pompey's 3-2 win at Reading

John Mousinho’s side came from 2-0 down to claim an impressive victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium thanks to goals from Tino Anjorin (33 minutes), Colby Bishop (45+9) and Terry Devlin (58).

The victory maintains Pompey’s unbeaten start to the season, but more importantly, allowed them to open a six-point gap over second-placed Oxford, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s game was disrupted by tennis balls being thrown onto the pitch in the opening stages of the first half. However, the Blues eventually rose above that to record their 10th win of the season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, have been saying following the final whistle in Berkshire.

@Joe_Simpson03: #Pompey never make it easy but I’m here for it! NEVER SAY DIE.

@TheChief657: Had to come back from a sloppy start, but what a team. 26 unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@fireupthearcade: Never in doubt, weirdly at 2-0 I still thought this team would come back. They never give up. Winners mentality.

@Mikey12686519: That one felt absolutely huge!! COME ON POMPEY!!!!

@kyleraffoefc: Get in there! Showing some character there the lads.

@GavH_: That’s was hard work but fantastic comeback 26 game’s unbeaten unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@ConnorPFC1997: This team is just built different From 2-0 Down on the Road to complete the comeback and pick up the 3 points, this team doesn’t know when it’s beat. 6pts clear at the top and 12pts clear of being out of the playoffs. GET IN!!!!

@matthewfs2000: 26 26 undefeated 26 26 I'd say 26 26 undefeated playing football mousinho's way.

@rik_may: Thirty two seasons I have been following the boys and this feels special pup.