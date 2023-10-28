News you can trust since 1877
'Never in doubt. Absolutely huge. This feels special' - the Portsmouth reaction to 3-2 win at Reading

Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on the Blues’ 3-2 win at Reading.
By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 19:44 BST
Colby Bishop scored his ninth goal of the season in Pompey's 3-2 win at ReadingColby Bishop scored his ninth goal of the season in Pompey's 3-2 win at Reading
John Mousinho’s side came from 2-0 down to claim an impressive victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium thanks to goals from Tino Anjorin (33 minutes), Colby Bishop (45+9) and Terry Devlin (58).

The victory maintains Pompey’s unbeaten start to the season, but more importantly, allowed them to open a six-point gap over second-placed Oxford, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe.

Today’s game was disrupted by tennis balls being thrown onto the pitch in the opening stages of the first half. However, the Blues eventually rose above that to record their 10th win of the season.

Here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, have been saying following the final whistle in Berkshire.

@Joe_Simpson03: #Pompey never make it easy but I’m here for it! NEVER SAY DIE.

@TheChief657: Had to come back from a sloppy start, but what a team. 26 unbeaten.

@fireupthearcade: Never in doubt, weirdly at 2-0 I still thought this team would come back. They never give up. Winners mentality.

@Mikey12686519: That one felt absolutely huge!! COME ON POMPEY!!!!

@kyleraffoefc: Get in there! Showing some character there the lads.

@GavH_: That’s was hard work but fantastic comeback 26 game’s unbeaten unbelievable.

@ConnorPFC1997: This team is just built different From 2-0 Down on the Road to complete the comeback and pick up the 3 points, this team doesn’t know when it’s beat. 6pts clear at the top and 12pts clear of being out of the playoffs. GET IN!!!!

@matthewfs2000: 26 26 undefeated 26 26 I'd say 26 26 undefeated playing football mousinho's way.

@rik_may: Thirty two seasons I have been following the boys and this feels special pup.

@kenziemoore01: THIS TEAM ALWAYS FINDS A WAY.

