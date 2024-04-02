Owen Moxon celebrates his spectacular leveller in Pompey's 2-2 draw. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With impeccable timing, Owen Moxon chose a wonderful occasion to produce a potentially title-defining goal.

There appears little doubt John Mousinho’s men will accrue the required points to clinch a Championship return, after all, Derby was never a must-win fixture for the hosts.

Nonetheless, having occupied top spot for almost six-and-a-half months, the Blues have their sights on further glory, namely the League One title.

In an engrossing televised clash pitching first versus second, the Rams were within 13 minutes of reducing the deficit to two points in their relentless pursuit.

Then arrived Moxon, dropped to the bench to accommodate the impressive Lee Evans, but making a pivotal impact upon his eventual introduction.

Trailing 2-1, he accepted Sean Raggett’s pass, cleverly wriggled around James Collins, before unleashing a tremendous 25-yarder into the far corner of the net.

It was a stunning leveller in his 11th outing since arriving at Fratton Park in a January move from Carlisle - and the cheers could also be heard from Bolton.

Pompey were twice required to fight back from behind, which, as we all know, has been a crucial trait throughout this promotion push.

Firstly Abu Kamara’s quick feet wiped out Joe Ward’s opener, only for the Derby man to regain their lead before half-time, putting them in control.

Pompey probed away, showing customary patience, throwing on Kusini Yengi and Tino Anjorin for inspiration, yet it was the 59th-minute substitute Moxon who paid dividends.

That’s now 14 matches undefeated for the Blues and another step not merely to promotion, but that coveted title, with five points over Derby.

Pompey handed a full debut to Evans following his second-half substitute outing at Wycombe after six months sidelined after knee surgery.

He partnered Marlon Pack in the centre of midfield, replacing Owen Moxon as one of two changes to the side which won 3-1 at Wycombe on Good Friday.

The other switch saw Joe Rafferty replace Zak Swanson at right-back, with the youngster joining Moxon on the bench.

Elsewhere, fit-again Tino Anjorin returned to a Pompey squad for the first time since the start of November, coming in for Myles Peart-Harris, who dropped out of the match-day 18.

There was early drama after the game kicked off when Joe Wildsmith handled the ball outside his area as he came out to beat Paddy Lane to Sean Raggett’s long ball.

Referee Will Finnie decided against booking the keeper, taking into account the conditions, yet it remained a Pompey free-kick from the right-hand side.

That was taken left-footed by Kamara and was arrowing towards the top corner until Wildsmith brilliantly finger-tipped the ball over the bar for a home corner.

It marked the beginning of an encouraging start from the hosts, who enjoyed plenty of possession, with Derby content to slow the game down whenever possible, including throw-ins.

Yet it was the Rams who broke the deadlock on 23 minutes with a goal on the break.

Saydee was unable to keep possession towards the edge of the visitors’ box and the power and pace of Corey Blackett-Taylor drove a counter-attack through the middle of the pitch.

With nobody able to keep up, he slid the ball to his right and Ward drove a right-footed finish into the net to make it 1-0.

However, within four minutes it was all level, with Kamara Pompey’s scorer.

Rafferty knocked a pass inside to Colby Bishop and his clever first-time backheal was latched onto by Kamara, who took a touch inside before producing a smart left-footed finish.

It was a touch of class from the Norwich youngster and now 1-1 at a pulsating Fratton Park amid the rain.

Yet Derby regained their lead on 35 minutes when James Collins squared the ball to Ward to his right and he took a touch before firing a right-footed shot from outside the box which deflected off Ogilvie and found the far corner of the net.

In first-half stoppage time, Rafferty slung in a cross from right which was missed at the far post by the keeper, leaving Saydee with a gaping goal, but he blazed over from eight yards.

There were no substitutions at the break for either team, although Saydee had another great chance on 58 minutes when he cut in from the right byline and his shot was blocked by Wildsmith.

On 59 minutes, the Blues made their first substitution with the impressive Evans replaced by Moxon in midfield.

Yet, worryingly, there was little sign the desired equaliser was on its way, with the hosts struggling to break down Derby.

In need of some inspiration, Mousinho turned to Kusini Yengi and Anjorin in the 70th minute, with Lane and Saydee coming off.

Sure enough it arrived through a substitute - Moxon.

Patient play saw Raggett slide the ball to the midfielder, who cleverly skipped around Collins before unleashing an unstoppable right-footed effort into the far corner of the net.

Keeper Wildsmith got his hands to it, but there was absolutely no chance of keeping out the equaliser to make it 2-2.

The Fratton faithful urged their team to find another way through and claim victory, with five minutes of time added-on, but it didn’t materialise, remaining a draw.