@ChrisTheLewis: Never want to see Ogilvie at right-back ever again. Him RB and Clark LB is just killing all the attacking width.

When you’ve got wide players just cutting inside, there’s absolutely no threat if the opposition defends the middle.

Not a slight against Ogilvie, he’s a great left-back at League One level and he should be playing there.

@PFCJ96: Josh Griffiths is evidently the new scapegoat, anything goes wrong he seems to get the blame. Lets not forget that crucial save at his back post in the second half when Bishop missed the clearance.

He’s 20 and if he was Bazunu’s level he wouldn’t be in League One.

@HarvMarksy: Ogilvie MUST go back to LB next week. Play Swanson.

Also are the Robertson set pieces even working? Have we scored one yet?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fans agree Connor Ogilvie should return to left-back against Charlton next week.

@adarkelimited: Please no more of Ogilvie at right-back. Yeh he’s done “ok” but he’s also made more mistakes there than in his entire Pompey career at left-back and can’t get forward with any balance. Doesn’t work.

@JHancock46: Centre-back and goalie have to be priorities in January if things carry on this way.

Both need to be able to play the ball, and the centre-back has to be fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Richedwards0803: As I left Fratton Park this afternoon I thanked my son for coming with me and sitting through a game which didn't set any pulses racing.

He said: "Don't worry, Dad, I'll always come.....no matter how bad things get." Genuinely heart-warming. Onwards and upwards.

@CallumTimbrell: Absolutely no flow to the game allowed by the referee who as well as making some howlers, seemed to actively discourage actually playing football. Nevertheless if you want to be promoted you have to find a way.

@djliamh: Inventively, we just weren’t at the races today but the referees performance ruined that game. We go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@PompeyKai: We’re much better than we were last year every Pompey fan will tell you that but we’re quite a bit of the pace when it comes to challenging for autos, dropping points at home to the likes of Fleetwood and Lincoln is not going to cut it this year. Sheff Wed and Ipswich too good.

@MikePompey: While I'll forgive Dale for one poor performance, having Koroma out wide is like having Harness back on the wing, we have lost all of our creativity and are back to not being able to cross, which we started the season doing so well.