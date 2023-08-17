From left, Sean Raggett, Denver Hume, Colby Bishop and Tom Lowery.

It’s been a frenetic summer of transfer activity for Pompey, with 13 new faces - plenty of them arriving early on after business commenced on June 14.

So how do things stand as we reach what is usually a hectic finale, ahead of the window closing at 11pm on September 1?

Well, the reality was Pompey were dialling down their work, following Alex Robertson’s arrival on loan from Manchester City last week.

The plan was for sporting director Rich Hughes and the recruitment team to have a watching brief over the window finale, having got their house in order with early deals in the can.

As Robertson was being paraded, however, the Blues were digesting the news Tom Lowery faces up to five months on the sidelines after a knee meniscus tear.

John Mousinho diplomatically told The News on Tuesday they were being ‘proactive’ in dealing with recruitment options in the face of Lowery’s injury.

The reality is they will likely be active in covering his stint on the sidelines. Loan and permanent options will be considered, but the dynamic of the window means temporary deals are now likely to come up.

That’s because with the season up and running, clubs have assessed their squads and now have a clearer idea of who they will let depart.

Likewise, players not picking up playing time may well start to looking towards getting the minutes elsewhere.

Mousinho has stressed every player not involved at the moment has a role to play, and is closer to the first team than they may feel - citing Conor Shaughnessy not making the squad against Bristol Rovers and starting every game since.

The lack of action is a factor which could naturally impact Pompey, however, with Sean Raggett an obvious example after being restricted to limited league action.

Gillingham have been mentioned where Kenny Jackett is director of football at Raggett’s hometown club and have made a powerful start to the League Two season.

It’s known Denver Hume is looking for a new side with both the player’s representative and Pompey looking to find £200,000 arrival from Sunderland a suitable option.

Elsewhere, Mousinho has made it clear they are ready to react to any late curveballs.

The scariest would be a late swoop for Colby Bishop, but the mood from within the club all summer has been one of quiet confidence on that front. Bishop remains content and there’s no pressure or desire to sell, especially when it would be such a seismic move late in the day.