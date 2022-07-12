New arrival's Portsmouth promise as former Liverpool man seals deal after leaving Preston North End

Danny Cowley’s latest summer signing believes he can start quickly at Fratton Park after becoming the club’s third new addition.

Rafferty got his first Blues minutes under his belt in the 0-0 pre-season draw at Bristol City, after his arrival on a two-year deal was confirmed late last night.

The 28-year-old got around 45 minutes under his belt, as he joins his new club three-and-a-half weeks into pre-season.

Rafferty has no doubt he can make a big impression in his new home after leaving Preston.

He said: ‘I’ve only done one training day with the team, so we didn’t know whether I was going to play (at Bristol City).

‘I decided to play though and I’ve got a 45 under my belt.

‘I’ve trained on my own through the summer and I’m quite fit generally.

Joe Rafferty. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

‘I keep myself in good shape and these days it’s just part of the modern game.

‘I’ve done bits with lads I know, but it’s hard to replicate playing in a football club.

‘I feel good but I want to get more and more minutes.’

Rafferty looks likely to compete with Zak Swanson for right-back playing time, with Kieran Freeman’s future looking increasingly likely to be away from Fratton Park.

The former Liverpool trainee’s ambitions are clear moving forward - for both himself and his new club.

He added: ‘I want to play every single game.

‘I can’t wait to get going. I want to play as many games as I can and have a good go.

‘I want to get us right up there this season.