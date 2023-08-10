And the new Aussie favourite has revealed he has one eye on the Blues’ top scorer crown, after a fine start to life at Fratton Park.

Yengi has quickly established himself a popular figure with the Fratton faithful, after following up his late, late debut leveller in stoppage time against Bristol Rovers with a two-goal Carabao Cup salvo against Forest Green,

The 24-year-old has showcased a power and impressive mobility to date, after arriving from A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.

It’s given John Mousinho another dimension to his attacking options along with Christian Saydee, after his man-of-the-match league debut on Saturday.

The hope is those options will lighten the load on Colby Bishop, after his 24-goal maiden season at Fratton Park.

Yengi revealed he has an eye on the club’s top scorer mantle this term, as he settles into his new surroundings.

And after representing Australia at age-group level, he’s looking to make the senior breakthrough for the Socceroos moving forward.

Kusini Yengi has made a flying start to life at Pompey - as he hits the goal trail. Picture: Jason Brown.

Yengi said: ‘There’s too many things I want to do.

‘I’ve come off to England and I’ve got the world at my feet really.

‘I’ve got a lot of opportunity thanks to the club to play in front of 19,000 fans here.

‘I want to make the national team, playing for Australia is one of my goals. I’ve played for the 23s so far, so, for sure, I think I can step up.

‘When I look at the national team and the strikers I’m up against, I see qualities in myself which are better than some of those players.

‘So I’m looking forward to doing well at Portsmouth and hopefully getting a look in.

‘I’ve no idea if playing in England helps my chances. As long as you’re playing and doing well I guess you’re always in with a chance of selection.

‘Becoming top scorer - there’s lots of things on my mind I’m working towards slowly.

‘I know it’s going to be a long process though, so it’s one step at a time.

‘They are (realistic targets) 100 per cent, I believe I can achieve anything if I put my mind to it.’

It’s not just personal ambitions on Yengi’s mind after his summer arrival at PO4.

He knows every individual success has to feed into the overall aim - which everyone should know about in the club’s seventh season in League One.

Yengi added: ‘I want to get promoted.

‘It’s a bit different for me being Australian - we don’t have promotion or relegation.