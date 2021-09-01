New date for Portsmouth's League One battle with Plymouth at Fratton Park

Pompey have announced a new date for their rearranged League One meeting with Plymouth.

By Lewis Mason
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:39 pm
Pompey take on Plymouth at Fratton Park last season

The Blues will now host Argyle at Fratton Park on Tuesday, September 21 (7.45pm).

Pompey were due to entertain Ryan Lowe’s men live on Sky Sports on Monday (September 6), although that fixture was called off because of international call-ups in both camps.

Danny Cowley’s men welcome Cambridge to Fratton Park on Saturday, September 18 in what will be their first home fixture since beating Shrewsbury 1-0 at home on August 17.

Plymouth then visit PO4 just four days after the home League One meeting with the U’s.