Pompey take on Plymouth at Fratton Park last season

The Blues will now host Argyle at Fratton Park on Tuesday, September 21 (7.45pm).

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey were due to entertain Ryan Lowe’s men live on Sky Sports on Monday (September 6), although that fixture was called off because of international call-ups in both camps.

Danny Cowley’s men welcome Cambridge to Fratton Park on Saturday, September 18 in what will be their first home fixture since beating Shrewsbury 1-0 at home on August 17.