New football ground for Fratton faithful to explore after Portsmouth learn cup opposition

The Fratton faithful have been handed the opportunity to experience a new ground in the Hampshire Senior Cup.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Pompey have been drawn to visit Folland Sports in the third round of the competition.

The Wessex League Division One side play their matches at the Arrow Arena, Hamble, with a ground capacity of 1,000.

At present the fixture is pencilled in for the week commencing November 13, although a precise date will be finalised closer to the time.

Pompey reached the third round following a remarkable victory at Gosport last month, having trailed 3-0 with 21 minutes remaining.

Yet Koby Mottah (two) and substitute Connor May struck back to earn a 3-3 draw, taking the Privett Park match into a penalty shoot-out.

It was a youthful Blues side which emerged victorious, with Mottoh registering the winning spot-kick for a 4-3 triumph in front of the 701 crowd.

Academy professional development phase lead coach Sam Hudson oversaw a young team on duty that night and it could again be a youthful line-up at Folland Sports.

Koby Mottoh was Pompey's hero in the previous round of the Hampshire Senior Cup, when they beat Gosport 4-3 on penalties. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesKoby Mottoh was Pompey's hero in the previous round of the Hampshire Senior Cup, when they beat Gosport 4-3 on penalties. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Koby Mottoh was Pompey's hero in the previous round of the Hampshire Senior Cup, when they beat Gosport 4-3 on penalties. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Although last season’s quarter-final defeat at Bournemouth included the likes of Clark Robertson, Denver Hume, Joe Pigott, Tom Lowery, Michael Jacobs and Jay Mingi.

On that March occasion, the visitors lost 5-2, with Wales international David Brooks bagging a 13-minute hat-trick in the first half.

Folland Sports are presently 13th in Wessex League Division One, having claimed a 4-2 win at Newport Isle of Wight last weekend.

They occupy the same league as Fleetlands and Clanfield, with Hamworthy Recreation currently topping the table.

Folland Sports reached the third round following a shock 4-3 success at Farnborough, having battled back from 2-0 down and then 3-2 down to beat the 2021-22 winners.

