Pompey have been drawn to visit Folland Sports in the third round of the competition.

The Wessex League Division One side play their matches at the Arrow Arena, Hamble, with a ground capacity of 1,000.

At present the fixture is pencilled in for the week commencing November 13, although a precise date will be finalised closer to the time.

Pompey reached the third round following a remarkable victory at Gosport last month, having trailed 3-0 with 21 minutes remaining.

Yet Koby Mottah (two) and substitute Connor May struck back to earn a 3-3 draw, taking the Privett Park match into a penalty shoot-out.

It was a youthful Blues side which emerged victorious, with Mottoh registering the winning spot-kick for a 4-3 triumph in front of the 701 crowd.

Academy professional development phase lead coach Sam Hudson oversaw a young team on duty that night and it could again be a youthful line-up at Folland Sports.

Koby Mottoh was Pompey's hero in the previous round of the Hampshire Senior Cup, when they beat Gosport 4-3 on penalties. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Although last season’s quarter-final defeat at Bournemouth included the likes of Clark Robertson, Denver Hume, Joe Pigott, Tom Lowery, Michael Jacobs and Jay Mingi.

On that March occasion, the visitors lost 5-2, with Wales international David Brooks bagging a 13-minute hat-trick in the first half.

Folland Sports are presently 13th in Wessex League Division One, having claimed a 4-2 win at Newport Isle of Wight last weekend.

They occupy the same league as Fleetlands and Clanfield, with Hamworthy Recreation currently topping the table.