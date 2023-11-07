New-look predicted League One table has say on Portsmouth, Bolton, Derby County, Reading and Charlton Athletic fortunes - gallery
Portsmouth are flying high at the top of League One but standings can change in the blink of an eye and supporters won’t be getting carried away quite yet.
So far, it's been a season to remember for Portsmouth supporters as John Mousinho shepherds the side through an ongoing unbeaten League One campaign.
A surprise FA Cup defeat to National League side Chesterfield on Sunday was a jolt of reality for some Pompey fans who will know how quickly the side's three-point lead on second-placed Oxford United can disappear.
Ahead of a busy festive run of fixtures, The News looks at how the bookmakers believe the third tier table will pan out this season and whether Portsmouth can hold strong at the top of the table, or whether it may be a potential play-off battle for Mousinho’s side.