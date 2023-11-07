So far, it's been a season to remember for Portsmouth supporters as John Mousinho shepherds the side through an ongoing unbeaten League One campaign.

A surprise FA Cup defeat to National League side Chesterfield on Sunday was a jolt of reality for some Pompey fans who will know how quickly the side's three-point lead on second-placed Oxford United can disappear.

Ahead of a busy festive run of fixtures, The News looks at how the bookmakers believe the third tier table will pan out this season and whether Portsmouth can hold strong at the top of the table, or whether it may be a potential play-off battle for Mousinho’s side.