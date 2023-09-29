News you can trust since 1877
New Portsmouth book celebrating 125 years of proud history to hit shops

Pompey’s proud 125-year history is the subject of a new book released next week.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 20:11 BST
To mark the club’s year-long anniversary celebrations, the club are publishing a comprehensive look at the Blues’ long - and certainly eventful - history.

Published by Bishops Printers, the 424-page hardback book, titled The Official History: Portsmouth Football Club, is on general sale from Monday.

It has been put together by five authors, as well as a number of other contributors, overseen by editor Colin Farmery.

Those involved were allocated specific Pompey eras to focus on, with the writers consisting of Neil Allen (1999-2023), Steve Bone (1973-1999), Mick Comben (1898-1920), Johnny Moore (1946-1973) and Gerry Spraggs (1920-1946).

Chairman Michael Eisner has written a foreword to the book, while the photographic work of Stephen Cribb, Murray Sanders, Steve Reid, Joe Pepler and Jason Brown is also utilised.

And The News’ archives, as well as staff from the past and present, have also contributed significantly to the coffee-table book.

Farmery said: ‘The relationship between Pompey and The News has been a close one since the foundation of the club back in 1898. The paper has taken a close interest in the comings and goings at Fratton Park ever since.

The Official History of Portsmouth Football Club goes on general sale on Monday

‘The archives of The News formed the backbone of all the authors' research and there are some striking images in the book from the paper's library, notably by former News photographers Steve Reid and Murray Sanders. There are also numerous cuttings featured from both the daily edition and the iconic Sports Mail.

‘When the authors of the book were being pulled together, Neil Allen stood out as the obvious candidate to write the 1999-2023 section and he has done a tremendous job making sense of a tumultuous time for the club.

‘Two of his co-authors, Steve Bone and Johnny Moore, are both ex-News writers as well, and I was a photo-journalist on the paper in the 1980s, so there is a strong News contribution to this definitive history of Pompey.’

A total of 1,898 copies have been printed, with more than 1,000 already sold to subscribers, with the remaining 800 going on sale, on a first come, first-served basis, from Monday, October 2 in the Pompey Store.

Copies of the book can be pre-ordered from New To You Books by calling 023 9232 1089 or in its High Street, Cosham store – and online or in store at Pigeon Books in Albert Road, Southsea.

Alternatively, it can be ordered online at https://www.pompey125book.co.uk/products

