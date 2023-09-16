News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

New Portsmouth favourite ruled out through fresh injury blow as Blues boss makes two changes at Derby

Christian Saydee misses out for Pompey in their trip to Derby.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 16th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Christian Saydee misses Pompey's trip to Derby through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesChristian Saydee misses Pompey's trip to Derby through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Christian Saydee misses Pompey's trip to Derby through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The attacker hasn’t trained all week through injury and, as a consequence, doesn’t make John Mousinho’s squad at Pride Park.

His absence represents two changes to the team which overcame Peterborough 3-1 the last time the Blues were in action a fortnight ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Joe Morrell also out through a one-match ban, Paddy Lane and Alex Robertson are handed recalls to the starting XI.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, Gavin Whyte has recovered from the hamstring injury which ruled him out of injury duty with Northern Ireland.

With Lane lining up on the right wing, Whyte moves inside behind Colby Bishop to replace Saydee, while Abu Kamara continues on the left.

Elsewhere, Tino Anjorin is involved in a Blues squad for the first time since joining on loan from Chelsea and is among the substitutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Joe Rafferty remains suspended, while Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully and Kusini Yengi are still injured.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Robertson, Lane, Whyte, Kamara, Bishop.

Subs: Schofield, Anjorin, Raggett, Devlin, Towler, Stevenson, Sparkes.

Related topics:DerbyPortsmouthJohn MousinhoGavin WhyteBlues