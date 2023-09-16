New Portsmouth favourite ruled out through fresh injury blow as Blues boss makes two changes at Derby
The attacker hasn’t trained all week through injury and, as a consequence, doesn’t make John Mousinho’s squad at Pride Park.
His absence represents two changes to the team which overcame Peterborough 3-1 the last time the Blues were in action a fortnight ago.
With Joe Morrell also out through a one-match ban, Paddy Lane and Alex Robertson are handed recalls to the starting XI.
Meanwhile, Gavin Whyte has recovered from the hamstring injury which ruled him out of injury duty with Northern Ireland.
With Lane lining up on the right wing, Whyte moves inside behind Colby Bishop to replace Saydee, while Abu Kamara continues on the left.
Elsewhere, Tino Anjorin is involved in a Blues squad for the first time since joining on loan from Chelsea and is among the substitutes.
However, Joe Rafferty remains suspended, while Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully and Kusini Yengi are still injured.
Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Robertson, Lane, Whyte, Kamara, Bishop.
Subs: Schofield, Anjorin, Raggett, Devlin, Towler, Stevenson, Sparkes.