Striker Colby Bishop is on the bench for Pompey against Coventry this afternoon following his arrival from Accrington. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The striker was a £500,000 capture from Accrington on Thursday, ending a long-running transfer saga.

However, he must make do with a place among the Blues’ substitutes in an unchanged Danny Cowley side against their Championship visitors.

Pompey’s head coach has opted to retain the same starting XI which helped them to a 5-2 victory at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

That means Joe Pigott and Ronan Curtis in attack, with both netting in that Brisbane Road result.

Sean Raggett, Joe Morrell, Jayden Reid and Denver Hume continue to be absent through injury.

Meanwhile, Kieron Freeman returns to the squad, having rejected a move away from Fratton Park earlier in the week.

Pompey: Griffiths, Rafferty, Mnoga, Robertson, Ogilvie, Pack, Thomas, Hackett, Jacobs, Curtis, Pigott.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Tunnicliffe, Freeman, Vincent, Jewitt-White, Mingi, Bridgman, Gifford, Bishop.

