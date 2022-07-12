The former Preston man arrived at Fratton Park yesterday, training with his team-mates ahead of the trip to the Robins High Performance Centre.

However, he must make do with a place among the Blues’ nine substitutes for their fourth fixture of the pre-season.

Joe Morrell and Sean Raggett are absent from duty, while Reeco Hackett and Denver Hume continue rehabilitation following injuries at the end of last season.

Intriguingly, Kieron Freeman isn’t present, as the Blues seek to offload the ex-Sheffield United man following the right-back signings of Rafferty and Zak Swanson.

Pompey have also included a triallist on the bench, although it isn’t Jonathan Afolabi, who spent last week with them in Spain and scored against Qatar SC.

Meanwhile, Dan Gifford is named on the bench, having recovered from the shin problem which kept him out of the 2-0 win over Qatar SC.

Pompey: Bass, Swanson, Mnoga, Robertson, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Pack, Thompson, Jacobs.

New signing Joe Rafferty is on Pompey's bench for today's friendly against Bristol City. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images