The Blues will field two separate sides for the clash against Europa FC which kicks off their pre-season friendly schedule.

That will see 21 players utilised against the Gibraltan side – with Harry Jewitt-White completing the full 90 minutes.

Sean Raggett will lead the first-half line-up, which also consists of new boys Conor Shaughnessy, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson and Anthony Scully.

The second half will signal 10 changes, with Jewitt-White retaining his place in the centre of midfield.

With Pack captaining them, there will be a first Blues outing for Terry Devlin, while Christian Saydee marks his second spell with the club.

Gavin Whyte, Joe Morrell, Paddy Lane and Kusini Yengi are not yet ready to feature having returned for pre-season on Sunday.

First-half: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Stevenson, Lowery, Jewitt-White, Dockerill, Bishop, Scully.

The holding midfielder player a key role in Mousinho’s engine room in the second half of last term, which also saw him add goals to his game. He will be looking to reduce the number of injuries and suspensions which saw him absent for parts of the 2022-23 season.

Sub: Vincent.

Second-half: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mnoga, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Jewitt-White, Devlin, Vincent, Saydee, Hume.