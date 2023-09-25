Pompey’s win against Lincoln City has somewhat changed the predicted outcome of the 2023/24 League One season.

Pompey came from behind to claim all three points as they won 2-1 against Lincoln City at Fratton Park at the weekend.

The Blues fell behind after five minutes as Hakeen Adelakun scored for the Imps, but just three minutes after conceding Paddy Lane got Pompey back on level terms.

Things got better for John Mousinho's side as in the third minute of stoppage time, former Lincoln City captin Regan Poole scored against his former club, and there would be no response from Lincoln in the second-half.

The victory kept Pompey at the top of League One with nine games played, with Pompey playing a game more than most teams, after their midweek win over Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium in midweek.

Nevertheless, the early season expectations on Pompey was to be competing for one of the three promotion spots and so far they're doing that, but there's plenty of football to be played and maintaining such consistency is a tough ask.

So how about the rest of the league? Recently relegated Wigan Athletic suffered a 4-1 defeat to Bristol Rovers, meanwhile Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United played to a 1-1 draw.

Oxford United - managed by former managerial contender Liam Manning - claimed a convincing 3-0 win over Exeter City with Ruben Rodrigues and Cameron Brannagan on the score sheet.

Surprise package Stevenage meanwhile stuck the knife in on managerless Cheltenham Town who remain without a manager after sacking Wade Elliott Last week, with Steve Cotterill rejecting the chance to return to Whaddon Road.

Elsewhere, Blackpool bounced back from their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend by beating Reading 4-1 at Bloomfield Road with Jordan Rhodes scoring a hat-trick.

All of these results have had a slight impact as to how the League One season will play out, most specifically Pompey’s final finishing position.

The latest predictions for relegation are used to determine the predicted finishing positions of the sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

1 . 24th: Cheltenham Town Odds-for-relegation: 1/6 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Burton Albion Odds-for-relegation: 10/11 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Shrewsbury Town Odds-for-relegation: 5/4 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo Sales