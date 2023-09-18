Pompey's draw with promotion rivals Derby County has had repercussions for the predicted outcome of the 2023/24 League One season.

It was late but it was great for Pompey as they salvaged a point at Pride Park, drawing 1-1 with promotion rivals Derby County.

If Pompey are to be in the mix for promotion this season they will need to take points off of those who are expected to be up there with them come the end of the season.

A win is perfect, but if you can at least stop your rivals from taking all three points against you then you can build on that, and hopefully get your points at them in the home fixture.

Colby Bishop's 95th minute strike was a relief to Pompey fans, who thought they might be witnessing a late defeat following James Collins' 86th minute penalty. Bishop - a boyhood Nottingham Forest fan - revelled in the moment, and it could be huge come the end of the campaign.

How about the other weekends results however? Reading had been deducted three points earlier in the week but earned them back against one of the favourites for promotion.

Bolton went ahead but late goals from Charlie Savage and Caylan Vickers gave them the Royals the win and to add insult to injury Eoin Toal was sent off. Blackpool's slow start continued meanwhile as the Tangerines failed to score in a match once again, losing 2-0 to Wycombe Wanderers.

Elsewhere, losing play-off finalists Barnsley beat Burton Albion, Michael Appleton's first game in charge of Charlton Athletic resulted in a 1-1 draw with Stevenage, and recently relegated Wigan Athletic beat Cambridge United 2-1 at the DW Stadium.

The latest odds for relegation are used to determine the predicted finishing positions of the sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

*Odds come from SkyBet, and are correct at the time of publication.

1 . 24th: Cheltenham Town Odds for relegation: 1/3 Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Fleetwood Town Odds for relegation: 1/1 Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Image Photo Sales

3 . Burton Albion Odds for relegation: 5/4 Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images) Photo Sales