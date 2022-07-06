New signing Zak Swanson's Portsmouth promise following Arsenal arrival

And the new arrival revealed the prospect of playing regularly at a packed Fratton Park proved a key factor in luring the emerging talent from Arsenal.

Pompey confirmed the arrival of the promising defender on Monday night, as the 21-year-old signed a two-year deal to become the second summer arrival after Marlon Pack.

Swanson has spent his life with the Premier League side, where he was viewed as a player of exciting potential after captaining age-group teams.

Now, though, Swanson has opted to move away from the capital to develop his career.

And he explained doing that at a club of Pompey’s potential was the appeal as he plans to show exactly what he can bring - at both ends of the pitch.

Swanson said: ‘I just can't wait to get started here.

'I always give 100 per cent. I always believe giving 100 per cent makes things work and you gain success from that.

Zak Swanson. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘I like to get forward and put crosses into the box.

‘I also like the defensive side of the game and keeping clean sheets. That means a lot

‘I love that (attacking) side of that game. I love getting forward and joining the attacks.

‘Fundamentally as a full-back, though, it’s the defensive side of the game.

‘Although it’s evolving, I think both sides of the game are important.

‘Portsmouth is a massive club, 100 per cent, andi it’s great to be here.

‘Everyone knows about the Premier League days and everyone knows about the stature of the club.

‘Everyone knows about how many fans they get in a week even in League One.

‘I think that just shows the size of the club and the city.

‘It’s amazing. The big crowds is another thing the gaffer spoke about to me.

‘That just shows their passion and they want to see their club back to where it belongs.

‘The level is excellent. There’s some top players here who have played at a higher level.

‘I can see the level is good and I think we could do good things this season.

‘The aim is clear - to go up to the Championship.’

Swanson told how Cowley produced an impressive sales pitch which proved another significant factor in attracting him to Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss was thorough in his approach and gave the Cambridge-born player a sense the move was the right one for him.

Swanson added: ‘It’s been a quick turnaround to get up to Roko, do the medical and get on to a plane yesterday.

‘I found out about two weeks ago (about the interest), I had a meeting with the gaffer and I was sold straightaway.

‘The size of the club is massive and I can’t wait to get started here.

‘The manager made it clear how much he wanted me here and that really sold it to me.‘When a manager wants you it means everything because it shows they have faith in you.