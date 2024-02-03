Newcomer handed Portsmouth debut as John Mousinho springs surprises with four changes against Northampton
Blues name two of last week's signing in their starting XI
Pompey have handed a debut to Tom McIntyre for the visit of Northampton.
And Callum Lang has also been granted his maiden Blues start as John Mousinho makes four changes for this afternoon’s Fratton Park encounter.
With Joe Morrell injured, the Blues have dropped Sean Raggett and Abu Kamara to the bench, while Terry Devlin is not included in the squad.
Instead, newcomers Lang and McIntyre are named in the starting XI, along with recalls for fit-again Joe Rafferty and Tom Lowery.
Another new signing, Owen Moxon, is named on the bench, with Devlin and Ryley Towler left out of the 18-man squad.
Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully again miss out as competition is ramped up following the Blues’ transfer window recruitment.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Shaughnessy, McIntyre, Ogilvie, Pack, Lowery, Lang, Peart-Harris, Lane, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Moxon, Raggett, Sparkes, Martin, Kamara, Saydee.