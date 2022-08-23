Newport County 3 Portsmouth 2: Jordan Cross' verdict as Blues' unbeaten start dies at the Rodney Parade graveyard

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey succumbed to their first defeat of the season at Newport County tonight.

Rodney Parade has been a notorious graveyard for sides from higher divisions in recent years, with Leicester, Swansea, Watford and Middlesbrough all succumbing.

Now Danny Cowley’s men have added their name to that growing list, after falling to a 3-2 reverse on a pulsating night of Carabao Cup action in this raucous corner of south Wales.

And Pompey have only themselves to blame, as they let a first-half lead slip in an opening half where they absolutely should have put the game to bed.

Ronan Curtis celebrates one of his two goal at Newport County tonight.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That meant Ronan Curtis’ double as he made it three goals in this competition and four for the season counted for nothing.

After a similar 45 minutes against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, the significance of not making more of presentable openings will not be lost on that Cowley.

That ultimately was the defining factor in failing to make the third round for the second time in decade, as they suffered their first reverse in seven.

Pompey made eight changes from the team who maintained their unbeaten start to the season against Bristol Rovers.

Most significantly, Clark Robertson was handed his first start of the season after returning from a foot injury.

Zak Swanson, Haji Mnoga, Joe Pigott, Reeco Hackett Dane Scarlett, Jay Mingi and Tom Lowery were the others who came into the equation at Rodney Parade.

And there was the pleasant sight of second-year academy scholars Adam Pace and Josh Dockerill on the bench in south Wales.

Newport themselves shook up their starting XI after grabbing their first league win of the season against Tranmere. They made nine changes, which meant former Blues striker Omar Bogle and ex-Bognor man Mickey Demetriou dropped down to the bench.

The kick-off was delayed to allow the travelling Pompey fans experiencing ticket difficulties outside the ground into Rodney Parade.

And once the action got underway their side found themselves weathering an early firestorm as the Exiles tore in Cowley’s men.

Swanson was heavily limping early on after finding himself on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Adam Lewis.

That raised the volume in the raucous Hazell Stand, with the message from boss James Rowberry clearly to test Pompey’s mettle.

That Newport certainly did across the opening, as first Priestley Farquharson’s header was well pushed away by Josh Griffiths before promising left-sided talent Will Evans drifted his nod over.

Mnoga’s presence of mind and athleticism was then required to get a boot up high enough to deny Aaron Wildig an easy tap-in.

Newport’s charge was clinically exposed, however, with a goal of simple counter-attacking beauty as Pompey assumed the ascendancy in the ninth minute.

Lowery’s quick distribution was enough to get Curtis away clear of the Newport back line - yet crucially still in his own half.

That ensured the assistant referee’s flag stayed down, with the outcome never in doubt from there as the Irishman advanced half the length of the pitch and fired home his unerring finish.

If Pompey thought that moment of quality would deflate Newport’s enthusiasm, they were soon forced to reconsider.

It was the Blues who had designs on adding another goal in the 14th minute, as Scarlett bore down on goal but found Joe Day equal to his finish from a fairly tight angle.

Within seconds, though, the ball was in Pompey’s net as danger man Evans exchanged passes with Chanka Zimba and guided home an assured effort.

For all the home side’s initiative and enthusiasm, their attacking efforts were leaving the kind of open spaces we’ve seen Cowley’s men are so ruthless at exposing this season.

And so it proved in the 25th minute.

The goal owed everything to Mingis initiative and drive, as he strode forward and freed Scarlett, whose cross was once again ruthlessly dispatched by Curtis.

Newport’s naivety should have then seen Pompey put the game to bed before the break.

Pigott took centre stage in both significant moments, with his quality narrowly unrewarded as he blazed Lowery’s cross off the crossbar on the volley from 12 yards.

The Ipswich loanee should have done much better in the 30th minute, however, when Scarlett’s fervour saw him mug Declan Drysdale and free his strike partner. Pigott’s finish should have seen the net ripple instead of the Pompey fans housed behind Day’s goal reaching for the ball as he blazed over.

There was still time for Farquharson and Scarlett to see efforts saved before referee John Busby called time on a basketball match of a first half.

The thought was proceedings after the break couldn’t mirror the breathless nature of the first half. Of course, we were wrong.

It took five minutes of the second half for Newport to restore parity, as Wildig deftly headed home Lewis’ cross. It’s been a heck of a start to Griffith’s Pompey loan, but this was one he should have done better with.

Curtis could well have taken possession of the matchball, but found Day equal to his low finish when cutting in from the right 60 seconds later.

Cowley then sent for the cavalry mid-way through the half, as he has done so effectively this season. It was the experience of Michael Jacobs and Marlon Pack which was introduced at the expense of Scarlett and Lowery, with Owen Dale and Sean Raggett following for Hackett and Robertson.

Yet this time the charge never materialised.

Pompey’s stamina and relentless play has seen them slowly turn the screw on their opposition this season. Newport were proving stubborn foes, however, as they stood toe to toe with Cowley’s men.

And the Welsh battlers then delivered a stunning knockout blow with 16 minutes remaining.

It was substitute James Waite who stepped forward to become the hero with his 25th-yard drive leaving Griffiths flat footed, as it nestled past his right glove and into the net.