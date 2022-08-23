Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off (7.45pm).

What’s been said

Pompey travel to Newport County tonight in the Carabao Cup

Danny Cowley

‘It’s normally a partisan crowd, a great atmosphere, and they (the fans) normally get right behind their team.

‘Newport obviously have an outstanding record in recent cup competitions.

‘They have consistently beaten Premier League teams. which is credit to them.

‘We had a good look at them Sunday, we watched all their games – between me, Nicky and the staff – and we have a clear idea of what they are.

‘They’re well coached, seem to play a 3-5-2 with lots of rotation in possession.

‘They tend to dominate the ball, which has changed in recent years, and I think, out of possession, they get good pressure on the ball.

‘They’re always compact and together, they can quite quickly get into a back five and be very difficult to break down.

‘So, there’s a lot to like, and they had a brilliant result away to Luton to get to this stage of the competition and will obviously be buoyed by their win against Tranmere at the weekend.’

Pompey team news

Pompey boss Danny Cowley will once again utilise the depth of his squad for tonight’s game at Newport.

After making six changes to his team for the first-round trip to Cardiff, a similar approach will be taken for the Blues’ latest trip to south Wales.

Youth, will once again be given a chance, with the likes of Zak Swanson and Jay Mingi likely to benefit.

But Cowley will also use the game to get minutes into some of those who are now back from injury – Joe Morrell, Clark Robertson and Denver Hume.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Haji Mnoga, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Zak Swanson, Marlon Pack, Jay Mingi, Denver Hume, Tom Lowery, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott.

Newport team news

Summer signing Offrande Zanzala is definitely out for the hosts.

The striker picked up a hamstring injury in training ahead of the Exiles’ recent game against Bradford and looks set to be on the sidelines for at least 10 weeks.

However, Newport will welcome back midfielder Aaron Wildig for the game at Rodney Parade.

Robbie Willmott and Nathan Moriah-Welsh have also shaken off knocks ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, West Ham loanee Thierry Nevers will be included after an impressive debut against Tranmere on Saturday.

Predicted XI: Nick Townsend, James Clarke, Declan Drysdale, Mickey Demetriou, Cameron Norman, Aaron Lewis, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, James Waite, Scott Bennett, Omar Bogle, Thierry Nevers

Referee

John Busby

Key Stats (all competitions)

Newport County

Record this season: P6 W3 D1 L3 (all competitions)

League Position: 19th (4 points)

Top goalscorer: Omar Bolge (3)

Most Assists: Mickey Demetriou, Aaron Lewis and Sam Bowen (all 1)

Discipline: 15 yellow cards, 1 red cards

Pompey

Record this season: P6 W4 D2 L0

League Position: 3rd (11 points)

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (5)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (2)

Discipline: 5 yellow card, 0 red cards

Form guide

Newport County

W 2-1 Tranmere Rovers (H) – League Two

L 3-2 Salford City (H) – League Two

L 2-0 Bradford (A) – League Two

W 3-2 Luton (A) – Carabao Cup

L 1-0 Walsall (H) – League Two

Pompey

W 3-1 Bristol Rovers (H) – League One

W 4-1 Cambridge United (H) – League One

W 2-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One

W 3-0 Cardiff (A) – Carabao Cup

D 0-0 Lincoln (H) – League One

