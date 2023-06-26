News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Next Barnsley manager odds: Ex-Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County man among favourites

Portsmouth’s League One rivals Barnsley are searching for a new manager after Michael Duff joined Swansea City last week

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST

Ex-Portsmouth player Darren Moore is among the early favourites to be appointed at League One Barnsley, according to the bookmakers.

Michael Duff left Oakwell one year into a three-year contract after being snapped up by Championship side Swansea City. Duff enjoyed an impressive season in South Yorkshire, guiding the Tykes to the League One play-off final which they lost to Sheffield Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moore spent two years at Pompey between 1999 and 2001, having joined from Bradford City for a reported fee of £500,000, in November 1999. Portsmouth sold the defender to West Brom for £750,000 in September 2001.

He also had spells at Torquay United, Doncaster Rovers, Derby County, Barnsley and Burton Albion. His first job in management was with the Baggies, while he also took charge at Doncaster before moving onto the Owls.

Most Popular

Moore made a shock departure from Hillsborough last week after guiding the club into the Championship, at the expense of Barnsley.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri told swfc.co.uk: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways. The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club. Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

A Barnsley statement on Thursday confirming Duff’s departure read: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Michael Duff has today left his position as Head Coach to join Swansea City.

“Despite being offered an improved deal and contract extension prior to received interest, Duff has decided to join the Welsh outfit with two years remaining on his deal at Oakwell.”

Club Chairman, Neerav Parekh, said: “As a board, we’d like to thank Michael for all his efforts over the last year. We’d also like to appreciate the professional way in which he behaved once Swansea triggered the release clause, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Next Barnsley manager odds (correct as of 11.30am, June 26)

Martin Devaney -4/6

Darren Moore - 3/1

Chris Wilder - 4/1

Steve Cotterill - 5/1

Dave Challinor - 14/1

Nathan Jones - 16/1

Leam Richardson - 16/1

Eric Ramsay - 20/1

Related topics:Darren MooreSwansea CityMichael DuffPortsmouthBarnsleyDerby CountyLeague OneSheffield WednesdayBradford City