Another away day – and packed out Pompey away end.

Blues supporters love their trips on the road and that was demonstrated again on Saturday as 2,927 fans made the trip to Derby’s Pride Park.

The 370-mile round trip was nearly spoilt by a controversial refereeing decision on 85 minutes that nearly cost Pompey their unbeaten record.

Yet, thanks to Colby Bishop’s fourth goal of the season in stoppage time, the Blues fans had something to cheer about to guarantee a easier home journey.

No doubt many believed John Mousinho’s side deserved more than the point they earned at Pride Park.

Yet with Pompey snatching something from a game that appeared lost with just minutes remaining, there’s reasons to be cheerful.

Next up – a trip to Barnsley on Tuesday night!

