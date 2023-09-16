News you can trust since 1877
Nine fabulous pictures of Portsmouth fans at Derby as Colby Bishop sends them home happy: gallery

Another away day – and packed out Pompey away end.
By Mark McMahon
Published 16th Sep 2023, 19:08 BST

Blues supporters love their trips on the road and that was demonstrated again on Saturday as 2,927 fans made the trip to Derby’s Pride Park.

The 370-mile round trip was nearly spoilt by a controversial refereeing decision on 85 minutes that nearly cost Pompey their unbeaten record.

Yet, thanks to Colby Bishop’s fourth goal of the season in stoppage time, the Blues fans had something to cheer about to guarantee a easier home journey.

No doubt many believed John Mousinho’s side deserved more than the point they earned at Pride Park.

Yet with Pompey snatching something from a game that appeared lost with just minutes remaining, there’s reasons to be cheerful.

Next up – a trip to Barnsley on Tuesday night!

The Blues were accompanied by 2,927 fans on the road for their trip to Derby

1. Pompey fans at Pride Park

The Blues were accompanied by 2,927 fans on the road for their trip to Derby Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey fans demonstrated their loyalty with another superb showing on the road

2. Pompey fans at Pride Park

Pompey fans demonstrated their loyalty with another superb showing on the road Photo: Jason Brown

The Blues were accompanied by 2,927 fans on the road for their trip to Derby

3. Pompey fans at Pride Park

The Blues were accompanied by 2,927 fans on the road for their trip to Derby Photo: Jason Brown

The Blues were accompanied by 2,927 fans on the road for their trip to Derby

4. Pompey fans at Pride Park

The Blues were accompanied by 2,927 fans on the road for their trip to Derby Photo: Jason Brown

