'No cutting edge. Bad form down to injuries. Not good enough' - Portsmouth fans react to Shrewsbury draw

Despite dominating possession against Steve Cotterill’s outfit, Danny Cowley’s injury-hit side failed to test visiting keeper Marko Marosi enough to warrant victory.

And the result was a fourth Fratton Park stalemate in a row that that leaves Pompey with just one win in seven League One games.

Here’s what supporters have been saying since the final whistle went at PO4.

@Samalaaarr: You just have to find a way to win that game when you’ve got that much control.

@GillyAdam: Bad form is purely down to injuries.

@DannyCrownXI: We've had a lot of the ball but no cutting edge. We look lost when in the final third. What has happened to us? We looked so good not long ago.

@HazzaTWood96: A home draw after being behind against Shrewsbury. Congrats to Swanson on getting his first Pompey goal that got us the point, but it's more frustration once again that we're not turning a point into three, hope this changes soon with some of our injured players back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey boss Danny Cowley found it tough to break down Shrewsbury at Fratton Park today.

@BennyAttrill: Really isn’t good enough #Pompey.

@fireupthearcade: Very frustrating afternoon. Another 2 points dropped.

These are the kinda games where if we’ve got any aspirations of going up we win, we find a way. Swanson was my MOTM, grown into the role and a great strike for the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@TheChief657: 4 points thrown away against poor teams this week, need to find a way to win those games. Just not good enough.

@tommyrh23: Our creativity in midfield is non existent. Too many players slowing down the pace in midfield letting them get 11 behind the ball and easier to defend.

Our patience on the wings is a joke, Koroma constantly losing discipline and coming narrow making my first point worse!

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: We have so many good forward players to look so poor going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@84Knight: Not good enough. We won’t get anywhere near the play offs this year.

@Willfrattonpark: Normality has sure resumed. Being top seems so long ago now.

@bigboygillespie: Zero chance of play offs with these performances at home.

@Jamesr02_: Two points dropped, not good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad