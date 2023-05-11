4 . Zak Swanson - 6

Signed as one for the future, it took time for Danny Cowley to trust Zak Swanson in his first-team, at one stage opting to put left-back Connor Ogilvie at right-back in Joe Rafferty's injury absence. The former Arsenal youngster eventually made his Football League debut at Forest Green in October and would start eight of the next nine matches as he took effortlessly to the senior game. With attacking a particular strength, he also demonstrated defensive qualities at Spurs in the FA Cup third round, with a stunning display up against Son Heung-min. Started John Mousinho's opening three matches in charge, only to miss last 20 games through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown