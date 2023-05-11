Pompey face a seventh successive season in League One after another disappointing campaign.
An eighth-placed finish hardly eases the frustration of once more being unable to make the play-offs, let alone regain their place in the Championship.
Nonetheless, there are those who emerged from the season with plenty of credit, while others were a huge let down – and here are our player-by-player ratings for 2022-23.
1. Matt Macey - 8
Prejudged by many before pulling on the Pompey shirt, Macey proved the doubters wrong by establishing himself as an impressive performer. At 6ft 7in, he cuts an imposing figure and dominant aerially. Some question marks over his distribution at times, but it's far superior to predecessor Josh Griffiths. The fact Pompey are keen to sign him permanently from Luton reflects their regard for the 28-year-old. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Josh Oluwayemi - 5
Recruited on a free transfer from Spurs last summer, with a sole league appearance coming as a substitute for Maidenhead, so wouldn't have anticipated four Football League starts for Pompey. There have been mistakes for goals, notably at Burton and the final match against Wycombe, but plenty to be encouraged about during a maiden season of first-team involvement. The 22-year-old has enjoyed some fine Papa Johns Trophy experiences, particularly in penalty shoot-outs. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
3. Joe Rafferty - 8
Although many cursed the long-term injury absence of Tom Lowery, Joe Rafferty's five months on the sidelines was also hugely felt, albeit more under the radar. Upon his return, the Fratton faithful realised what they had been missing and he rattled off 18 successive appearances from mid-February to prove he was over his injury. Classy on the ball, with an excellent first-time cross, the former Preston man is also dependable in defence and will surely remain first choice right-back next season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
4. Zak Swanson - 6
Signed as one for the future, it took time for Danny Cowley to trust Zak Swanson in his first-team, at one stage opting to put left-back Connor Ogilvie at right-back in Joe Rafferty's injury absence. The former Arsenal youngster eventually made his Football League debut at Forest Green in October and would start eight of the next nine matches as he took effortlessly to the senior game. With attacking a particular strength, he also demonstrated defensive qualities at Spurs in the FA Cup third round, with a stunning display up against Son Heung-min. Started John Mousinho's opening three matches in charge, only to miss last 20 games through injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown