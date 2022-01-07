'No ex-Ipswich man in the squad ... Surprised we've gone so strong ... Ex-Millwall man is scoring tonight' - How Portsmouth fan's reacted to Exeter team news
The Fratton faithful have been reacting to Pompey’s Papa John’s trophy team news tonight.
Danny Cowley has named a strong lineup at St James Stadium which includes a number of first-team regulars.
John Marquis has been handed a first start in 10 days and plays alongside George Hirst.
While Alex Bass replaces Gavin Bazunu in-between the sticks.
And the Fratton faithful have made their feelings known ahead of kick-off
@pfcmccloud: John’s scoring heard it here first
@AlfisaDon: No Harrison in the squad…
@Hayden_PFC: Surprised that we’ve gone so strong but we haven’t really got the squad to rotate anyway
@danieledmunds4: Downing still here then!
@RoyLlowarch: Good luck Pompey. It's good to get a game time in
@Westy_PFC: Big opportunity for Marquis tonight!