Danny Cowley has named a strong lineup at St James Stadium which includes a number of first-team regulars.

John Marquis has been handed a first start in 10 days and plays alongside George Hirst.

While Alex Bass replaces Gavin Bazunu in-between the sticks.

And the Fratton faithful have made their feelings known ahead of kick-off

@pfcmccloud: John’s scoring heard it here first

@AlfisaDon: No Harrison in the squad…

@Hayden_PFC: Surprised that we’ve gone so strong but we haven’t really got the squad to rotate anyway

Danny Cowley has named a strong squad for tonight's game with Exeter. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

@danieledmunds4: Downing still here then!

@RoyLlowarch: Good luck Pompey. It's good to get a game time in