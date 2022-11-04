Danny Cowley makes two changes from the side who drew to Shrewsbury last Saturday in League One.

Reeco Hackett and Ronan Curtis come in for Owen Dale and Dane Scarlett, who are both cup-tied for the clash.

Meanwhile, three youngsters are included on the bench with Adam Payce, Koby Mottoh and Josh Dockerill making up the numbers.

Elsewhere, Tom Lowery returns to the squad after his period on the sidelines through injury.

The Fratton faithful have been reacting to the latest team news to face Hereford on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction.

@Clarkeyboy12345: Please god tell me this doesn't mean Blackpool are considering recalling Dale.

@pompeanut1898: Oluwayemi deserved to show his worth and try to claim his place tonight. Disappointed and gutted for him to be honest.

@TrumagooFM: Good to see Tom Lowrey back on the bench.

@ELilliLDWorman: Oluwayemi should be starting! Lowery on the bench.

@nobbypfc: Lowery on the bench that’s great news.

@RJWilkins_: Get Lowery some minutes under the belt.

@RyaaanGeez: Dane and Dale not been allowed to play then.

@pompeychiv: I think naming such a strong side has made me more nervous! If we lose today there are no excuses.

Going to be tough. Need an early goal.

@jimbopowers91: Am I reading too much into it if I say this worries me about Dale and Scarlett recalls. That is of course if they aren’t included due to their parent clubs intervening.