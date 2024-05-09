Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All 11 second-year scholars are to leave Fratton Park upon graduation

John Mousinho is adamant Pompey’s Academy is not ‘failing’

Although he believes the Blues’ long-awaited return to the Championship inevitably means it’s even tougher to bring through youngsters at present.

All 11 of the Blues’ second-year scholars are to be released at the end of under-18’s current season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coupled with the exits of Josh Dockerill, Haji Mnoga and Harry Jewitt-White, it leaves Toby Steward as the only home-grown talent from the last decade in the first-team squad.

Koby Mottoh made five appearances for Pompey's first-team this season, but has not been retained. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With Pompey running a Category 3 Academy and lacking a development group, the pathway for promising players is worrying.

But an unconcerned Mousinho remains positive over the Academy’s direction.

The head coach told The News: ‘From my perspective, I’m not concerned about the number of Academy players coming through because it’s a really difficult leap to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The difference between where we were last year and this year as a football club at first-team level is chalk and cheese. We have moved on a huge amount.

‘We are now looking at our recruitment strategy for next season. The strategy is the same, but the sort of players we are bringing in and the calibre of players we are talking to is completely different.

‘It’s obviously a different league and that makes it really hard for a Category 3 Academy working within the confines of competing with all of the other Academies around the area.

‘We’re working really hard to produce players, but it isn’t something we expect from the Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s certainly not something we see as a failure by any means. It’s just one of those things in football at the moment.

‘Until we develop as a football club and get to the stage in a few years time where maybe we change the way we operate, it’s something which is difficult to bridge that gap.

‘My message to the Academy is I know you are desperate to produce players, but don’t worry about it. Obviously do everything we can to produce players that can come in and affect the first-team, but if they haven’t been able to do it this year it’s no slight on what the Academy have done because it is a massive gap.

‘If we are releasing Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty going into the next level, that should tell you how difficult it’s going to be for an 18-year-old coming through.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season saw Academy products Kobby Mottoh, Mitch Aston and Sam Folarin all feature for the first-team, albeit in cup action.

However, they are among those who are to be released upon graduation.

Read More Rich Hughes addresses Portsmouth interest in reunion with popular Manchester City and Norwich pair

Mousinho added: ‘It’s not just about looking at players who we think are good or not good enough right now, because that's really difficult for a 17-year-old or 18-year-old.

‘It’s about how we think they are going to develop and what the best pathway for them to develop is. It’s a fine balance of many, many things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad