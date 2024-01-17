The Blues have so far recruited Matt Macey in the current transfer window, which shuts on February 1

John Mousinho remains upbeat over Pompey's transfer progress. Picture: Getting Images

John Mousinho doesn’t anticipate any fresh signings before the weekend - yet remains encouraged about transfer progress.

Matt Macey is the sole business from Pompey’s January window to date, albeit being a free agent following his September departure from Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still, on the flipside, the Blues’ head coach is heartened that prime transfer targets have not yet gone elsewhere else.

According to an upbeat Mousinho, Pompey’s wish list remains intact as they pursue the calibre of signings which can clinch the league leaders a Championship return.

He told The News: ‘There’s nothing imminent, there’s a lot of talk and not a lot of movement in terms of actual transfer activity.

‘January is notoriously slow anyway, things will definitely heat up in the next couple of weeks. What happens with the Premier League clubs will have a knock-on effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The best way to summarise the window so far is a huge amount of work and conversations have gone into it, but nothing has transpired so far.

‘The big positive for us is we haven’t lost out on any targets yet. The ones we’re interested in are still being monitored and we’re making sure we keep a close eye on them.

‘We obviously don’t want to miss out on players - and we haven’t done that yet.

‘We want to make sure we get the best possible player with the best possible fit to come into the football club at the right time. If we have to be a bit more patient in January, we’ll be a bit more patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You become frustrated when we start to miss out on targets, possibly if we’re waiting on a player and missed out on a couple of other players because of that one.

‘That’s the fine balance you must strike. That hasn’t happened yet, so there’s no frustration, we’re just making sure we are keeping an eye on everything.’

Mousinho points to a January window this year impacted by the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup.

While the Premier League break has seen some teams head to training camps abroad, thereby also delaying recruitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘One of the factors for this January being slow is availability of players with the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup. Premier League clubs have lost players going away for international duty, as have we.

‘There’s much more of a hesitancy to let players go, coupled with the fact Premier League sides are playing players in the FA Cup that might be available for loan if they don’t go through to the next round.