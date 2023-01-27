That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes the Blues’ newly-appointed head coach will resist the urge to put an instant marker on the side he’s inherited from predecessor Danny Cowley.

That could potentially keep Pompey busy right up until Tuesday night’s 11pm cut-off point for new signings.

However, Cross is of the opinion no order will be made that will see Mousinho want to stamp his own personality on the squad.

When asked if the new head coach will want to put down an early marker and start shaping the team to suit his vision, The News’ ‘resident Blues expert’ said: ‘Honestly? No, I don’t.

‘I don’t think John is the kind of guy who feels he needs to come in and make a big impact and say: “This is my team”.

‘A quote from another story that feeds into that is “I’m not going to make short-term decisions”.

‘For me, in terms of the window, I just don’t think he’s that guy – from early impressions.

‘I think he realises there’s someone above him in that sporting director structure and that’s been put in place for a reason.

‘Ryley Towler and Matt Macey were driven by Rich Hughes and I’m sure there will be others.

‘But I don’t think he’s that type of guy who comes in and wants to feed his own ego and put down a marker.

‘He knows what’s needed – part of his job interview was to present about the squad and he’s well aware of it.

‘The word “alignment” comes up a lot and he’s aligned with Rich Hughes and what Pompey want.

‘I don’t think there’s going to be too much pulling apart. There will be disagreements, naturally.

‘But the starting point and a big reason why John is here is that he’s an impressive character. His views on the game work with the key decision-makers inside the football club and the football operations inside the club right now.’