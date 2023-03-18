And the head coach also insisted he wasn’t concerned about Pompey’s controversial opener at the Memorial Stadium.

The incident in question saw the Pirates’ defender make a late foul on Morrell before an altercation saw the 20-year-old appear to headbutt the Welshman.

This saw referee James Bell give Quansah his marching orders in the 89th minute at the Memorial Stadium.

The challenge on Pompey’s midfielder was something which infuriated Mousinho.

He told The News: ‘I thought the tackle was awful and that there was no other intention from the player to hurt one of our players. That's what it looked like to me at the time.

‘There was no need to do it so I was pleased that the referee handled that really well.

‘When players see one of their lads on the floor like that is needless. I understand emotions run high and they were pretty upset about it.’

John Mousinho.

The Blues’ opener came in controversial circumstances with Bristol Rovers claiming Colby Bishop was offside.

Nonetheless, referee Bell awarded the strike on 18 minutes and Mousinho insisted his side deserved to get ‘the rub of the green.’

‘First of all, I haven’t seen it back (Bishop’s opener).

‘I know Bristol Rovers aren’t happy about the decision but we will have a look at it.

‘I haven't looked at it. It doesn't concern me at all and it’s one of those ones that if it is offside then we’ve got the rub of the green.

‘We've had plenty that have gone the other way we think and those things even themselves out.

‘I thought we deserved the three points and the finish was excellent.

‘The finish was almost too good because I thought it wasn't going in, he puts his foot through the ball when he’s in those areas and from the angle that he scored was top class.

‘It felt like we got on top of the game early on, we managed it really well, on a tough pitch and I think we played some really good football as well.

‘We were good value for the goal when we went 1-0 up and I think we controlled the game up until half-time. It was a tricky second half but it was a textbook away performance.

‘Sometimes you do have to come away from home, protect the head if you get it and get them on the counter.

‘We managed to do that, we managed to do that with the chance we did create in the second half.