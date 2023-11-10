Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the Pompey boss believes his former side losing key players in the January window is a legitimate concern for them, after Manning’s departure for Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old acknowledged it’s tough to definitively call the impact of Manning leaving the Kassam Stadium, though he was honest in his assessment of how he wants it to go.

Former Oxford United boss Liam Manning has joined Bristol City - Pompey boss John Mousinho's now had his say on the potential impact of his departure. Pic: Jason Brown.

Mousinho said: ‘Who knows? That’s probably the answer.

‘The Oxford side under Liam have been going really well and challenging us at the top of the league. From that view, there will be some changes to the side whoever comes in but you never know if it’s a positive or negative.

‘I’ve been in a couple of sides where the manager has changed mid-season where we were doing well.

‘One was when Gary Rowett left for Birmingham from Burton and Jimmy-Floyd (Hasselbaink) came in - and we got better and won the league. Then a year later Jimmy went to QPR, Nigel Clough came in and we got promoted again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So sometimes it works out, but sometimes it doesn’t and things get disrupted. There’s nothing we can do about that, though we probably hope it doesn’t go well for them - there’s no point in lying about that!

‘We’ll see, though. The way they’ve put things together they’ve got some excellent players regardless of whoever is head coach. They’ve recruited really well and will be strong regardless.’

The likes of Cameron Brannagan, Elliott Moore and Ruben Rodrigues have been among those to make an impact for the U’s this season - and Mousinho feels Manning returning for his old side’s players in January is on the cards.

He added: ‘It possibly is (a concern for Oxford).

‘I genuinely do feel they have a couple of Championship-calibre players. That’s something they may have to address in January.