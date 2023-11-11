News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

No Portsmouth players in League One's 'most valuable starting XI' dominated by Reading, Peterborough and Bristol Rovers: gallery

Take a bow, John Mousinho and Rich Hughes!
By Mark McMahon
Published 11th Nov 2023, 08:35 GMT

That has to be the automatic response to the job they’re currently doing at Pompey, if Transfermarkt.com’s transfer valuations are anything to go by.

According to the respected website, the table-topping Blues would have no representation in a League One starting XI based on current market values.

So while Colby Bishop, Regan Poole, Alex Robertson, Joe Morrell and Paddy Lane & Co can brag about being top of the pile with nearly a third of the season complete, and also boast an unbeaten league record that stretches back to March 11, there’s supposedly more valuable players in the division than every single one of Pompey’s current crop of heroes in their respective divisions.

So who are these apparently better players, I hear you ask?

Well, here’s Transfermarkt.com’s most valuable starting XI in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is Blues head coach John Mousinho’s current preferred formation.

Also included is the market value of each Pompey player perceived to be the best player for that position. Note: the latter point is subject to debate.

League leaders Pompey would have no players in League One's most valuable starting XI, according to Transfermarkt.com

1. GettyImages-1414461334 (1).jpg

League leaders Pompey would have no players in League One's most valuable starting XI, according to Transfermarkt.com Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt.com value: 2m euros. Will Norris' Transfermarket.com value: 350,000 euros.

2. Goalkeeper: James Beadle (Oxford United)

Transfermarkt.com value: 2m euros. Will Norris' Transfermarket.com value: 350,000 euros. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt.com value: 1.5m euros. Joe Rafferty's Transfermarket.com value: 300,000 euros.

3. Right-back: Andrew Lyons (Blackpool)

Transfermarkt.com value: 1.5m euros. Joe Rafferty's Transfermarket.com value: 300,000 euros. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt.com value: 3.2m euros. Regan Poole's Transfermarket.com value: 450,000 euros.

4. Centre-back 1: Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

Transfermarkt.com value: 3.2m euros. Regan Poole's Transfermarket.com value: 450,000 euros. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:John MousinhoLeague OnePortsmouthReadingPeterboroughBristol RoversBlues