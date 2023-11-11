Take a bow, John Mousinho and Rich Hughes!

That has to be the automatic response to the job they’re currently doing at Pompey, if Transfermarkt.com’s transfer valuations are anything to go by.

According to the respected website, the table-topping Blues would have no representation in a League One starting XI based on current market values.

So while Colby Bishop, Regan Poole, Alex Robertson, Joe Morrell and Paddy Lane & Co can brag about being top of the pile with nearly a third of the season complete, and also boast an unbeaten league record that stretches back to March 11, there’s supposedly more valuable players in the division than every single one of Pompey’s current crop of heroes in their respective divisions.

So who are these apparently better players, I hear you ask?

Well, here’s Transfermarkt.com’s most valuable starting XI in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is Blues head coach John Mousinho’s current preferred formation.

Also included is the market value of each Pompey player perceived to be the best player for that position. Note: the latter point is subject to debate.