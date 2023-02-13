Denver Hume has totalled just seven minutes since John Mousinho’s Fratton Park appointment last month.

It prompted the former Sunderland left-back to raise the issue of his lack of first-team involvement with the head coach.

Mousinho, who introduced Hume in the 85th minute of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Plymouth, is adamant the 26-year-old has nothing to be concerned about.

And with Connor Ogilvie preferred during his five matches in charge so far, he has urged the January 2022 recruit not to lose heart.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I had this conversation with Denver the other day. I encourage all the guys that, if they want to come and speak, to do so at any time, there’s no problem at all.

‘I told him not to take that as a reflection of what I think of him.

‘When at Oxford, he was a player we looked at recruiting when he left Sunderland. Even until I left Oxford, we were keeping an eye on him as a player of interest, because I think he’s an excellent footballer.

Denver Hume has played just seven minutes during John Mousinho's time as Pompey head coach. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘There are a couple of things which have been unfortunate for him. Number one is Connor’s form and how solid he has been in a back four.

‘It’s also one of those positions which is harder to chop in and out when you want a bit of consistency. One thing I’ve been lucky to be able to do, particularly because we won the first two games, is have a consistent backline.

‘The only time it changed was when Di’Shon (Bernard) came in for Zak Swanson because of injury.

‘Denver is a fantastic young player and I’ve told him to keep working hard and the opportunities will hopefully come, but don’t take his lack of minutes as a reflection of anything that I think of him.

‘That’s the hardest thing for me to get across to the boys at the moment who aren’t playing. Don't think “The new head coach has come in and doesn't think I’m any good because he’s not playing me” – that’s not the case.

‘I’ve only been in for three weeks, it’s unbelievably early, and football changes very, very quickly. That’s my message to them.

‘And I am sure he will get a chance at some point, there's no doubt about that.’

Hume has battled to return from a serious back injury to make 18 appearances this season, of which there have been just three League One starts.

And although regarded as an attacking left-back, Mousinho is convinced he can fit defensively in a 4-3-3 system.

He added: ‘I think you can play him in a back four.

‘There’s probably far too much of a jump to pigeonhole players and say oh he’s only a wing-back and only a certain position.

‘I am not naive enough to say there aren’t players like that, but I don’t think Denver is one of them.