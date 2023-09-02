No room for Portsmouth new-boy and Chelsea talent amid two changes against Peterborough
Having arrived on Thursday, the Chelsea loanee is short of match fitness, so is not deemed ready to feature in this afternoon’s Fratton Park league encounter.
John Mousinho has made two changes to the side which drew at Stevenage last weekend, although one is enforced.
With Joe Rafferty serving a three-match ban, Zak Swanson is named at right-back, while Christian Saydee comes in for Ryan Sparkes.
Potentially that could see Gavin Whyte revert to the right wing, with Abu Kamara on the left and Saydee operating behind Colby Bishop.
Regardless, the Blues are seeking to end a run of four games without victory in all competitions.
Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Whyte, Saydee, Kamara, Bishop.
Subs: Schofield, Devlin, Raggett, Towler, Sparkes, Robertson, Lane.