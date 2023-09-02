News you can trust since 1877
New signing Tino Anjorin isn’t included in Pompey’s squad against Peterborough.
Neil Allen
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
New loan signing Tino Anjorin isn't included in Pompey's squad for the League One visit of Peterborough. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesNew loan signing Tino Anjorin isn't included in Pompey's squad for the League One visit of Peterborough. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
New loan signing Tino Anjorin isn't included in Pompey's squad for the League One visit of Peterborough. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Having arrived on Thursday, the Chelsea loanee is short of match fitness, so is not deemed ready to feature in this afternoon’s Fratton Park league encounter.

John Mousinho has made two changes to the side which drew at Stevenage last weekend, although one is enforced.

With Joe Rafferty serving a three-match ban, Zak Swanson is named at right-back, while Christian Saydee comes in for Ryan Sparkes.

Potentially that could see Gavin Whyte revert to the right wing, with Abu Kamara on the left and Saydee operating behind Colby Bishop.

Regardless, the Blues are seeking to end a run of four games without victory in all competitions.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Whyte, Saydee, Kamara, Bishop.

Subs: Schofield, Devlin, Raggett, Towler, Sparkes, Robertson, Lane.

