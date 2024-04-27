No Sean Raggett as Portsmouth make widespread changes for League One farewell

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 27th Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
Sean Raggett isn’t in Pompey’s squad for the final match against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesSean Raggett isn’t in Pompey’s squad for the final match against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Sean Raggett isn’t in Pompey’s squad for the final match against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho has made widespread changes for Pompey’s League One farewell.

The Blues head coach had intimated he may offer opportunities to those players who have recently returned from injury or been on the fringes for the trip to Lincoln.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a consequence, there are six changes at Sincil Bank, with Marlon Pack and Sean Raggett not even in the squad.

Sean Raggett isn’t in Pompey’s squad for the final match against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesSean Raggett isn’t in Pompey’s squad for the final match against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Sean Raggett isn’t in Pompey’s squad for the final match against Lincoln. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Ryley Towler, Jack Sparkes, Tom Lowery, Myles Peart-Harris, Paddy Lane and Tino Anjorin are all handed recalls.

In addition to Pack and Raggett missing out, Connor Ogilvie, Owen Moxon, Abu Kamara and Christian Saydee drop to the bench.

There is also a first match-day involvement since January for Terry Devlin, fit again to be named as a substitute following a shoulder injury.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Towler, Sparkes, Lowery, Anjorin, Peart-Harris, Lang, Lane, Bishop.

Subs: Macey, Ogilvie, Moxon, Devlin, Kamara, Saydee, Yengi.

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.