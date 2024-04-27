No Sean Raggett as Portsmouth make widespread changes for League One farewell
John Mousinho has made widespread changes for Pompey’s League One farewell.
The Blues head coach had intimated he may offer opportunities to those players who have recently returned from injury or been on the fringes for the trip to Lincoln.
As a consequence, there are six changes at Sincil Bank, with Marlon Pack and Sean Raggett not even in the squad.
Ryley Towler, Jack Sparkes, Tom Lowery, Myles Peart-Harris, Paddy Lane and Tino Anjorin are all handed recalls.
In addition to Pack and Raggett missing out, Connor Ogilvie, Owen Moxon, Abu Kamara and Christian Saydee drop to the bench.
There is also a first match-day involvement since January for Terry Devlin, fit again to be named as a substitute following a shoulder injury.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Towler, Sparkes, Lowery, Anjorin, Peart-Harris, Lang, Lane, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Ogilvie, Moxon, Devlin, Kamara, Saydee, Yengi.
